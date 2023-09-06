Dameon Pierce fantasy outlook: Is Texans RB a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Fantasy Football is back with the 2023 NFL season. Dameon Pierce and the Houston Texans will be looking to improve on their showing from last season, when they finished as the second-worst team in the league behind the Chicago Bears.

However, they have taken some strides in the NFL Draft this year with the second and third picks, they will be looking to improve. Even though many new players would be crucial, one player they are expected to rely on is Dameon Pierce. We see if that means he is a good pick to have in this year's Fantasy Football.

Dameon Pierce's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Dameon Pierce played 13 games in the 2022 season in his rookie year. He had 939 rushing yards in 220 attempts. His 4.3 yards per carry were solid. More impressively, he also scored five touchdowns in an offense that struggled. He had 30 receptions for 165 yards, to ensure that his total offense from scrimmage topped 1,100 yards.

This points to a player who is expected to get a lot of action in both the passing and the running game. Consider his output int the end zone, he becomes a valuable prospect for Fantasy Football.

Is Dameon Pierce a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

However, if there is anything to be said against him, it is that how much he will be rotated on the roster. He is arguably the first-choice running back but new recruit Devin Singletary is expected to feature prominently too.

The former Buffalo Bills running back had 177 rushing attempts last leason, and his total rushing yards was 819 yards at 4.6 yards per carry. His lower carries and rushing numbers show that he was under-utilized compared to Dameon Pierce but generated more output on average per attempt.

Singletary also scored six touchdowns in total, including one receiving touchdown, showing his threat in the red zone. Based on these metrics, one can consider Pierce to be more of a Fantasy Football prospect based on getting a disproportionate number of touches.

If that does not happen, which is now likely, his value might drop. Especially if they use Singletary near the endzone, it can hurt Pierce as well in terms of points he fetches. Hence, we will recommend to take him with caution.

Where should you draft Dameon Pierce this year?

Whole Dameon Pierce might not be one of the top running back on projections, he will make a good pick in the fourth round or later. He is still the first choice running bck for the Houston Texans and should see the field often. At later rounds of the Fantasy Football draft, one of the main questions becomes who will play most snaps and he can definitely be among the top players there.

The other argument that works in his favor is that the Texans are expected to have a better offensive output than last year. With C.J. Stroud in place, one expects more offensive opportunities than last season. If such a scenario materalizes, then there Pierce can receive more touches than before, even factoring in Singletary.

The additions of tight end Dalton Schultz and wide receiver Robert Woods opens up the field for more running plays and that should add to more points on the board for him. His main value can also come as a receiver, who can score touchdowns to help his Fantasy Football managers.

In short, Dameon Pierce remains an enticing middle round pick given his status on an improving Texans depth chart. However, the presence of Devin Singletary means that he may prove a risk in the earlier rounds.

