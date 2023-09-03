Najee Harris fantasy outlook: Is Steelers RB worth drafting in 2023 amid Jaylen Warren’s ascension?

The Steelers being a new season with optimism with running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren giving cause to believe that their offense can productive. Kenny Pickett also comes into this season with more experience and that should uplift the whole organization. Mike Tomlin is yet to have a losing season in his time as head coach and one expects that to hold this year, despite playing in the tougher conference.

However, when it comes to fantasy football, one has to be more practical than whether the players are going to be on a winning team. It is all about individual achievements and points. In that regard, we have to explore how much of a value Najee Harris might bring to his fantasy football manager, especially given the emergence of Jaylen Warren.

Najee Harris' 2023 Fantasy Outlook

If one were to make a case for Najee Harris, there is much to be said for that. He is extremely durable having played in all 17 games in both seasons he has been part of the NFL. He got league-leading amount of attempts on the ball. In both 2021 and 2022, he had seven rushing touhdowns and three receiving touchdowns.

But look beneath the surface, we can see a decline in production. In 2021, he had 1,200 rushing yards and 467 receiving yards. In 2022, that came down to 1,034 rushing yards and 229 receiving yards. In both cases, his yards per carry and receptions dropped from 3.9 to 3.8 yards and 6.3 to 5.6 yards, respectively.

Najee Harris' value comes from the amount of touches he gets. However, that is in jeopardy with the rise of Jaylen Warren. He is expected to get more touches in the rushing game. Especially as it pertains to fantasy football, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to use Jaylen Warren more on third-down and redzone situations, meaning that expected touchdown numbers for Harris are expected to decrease.

Is Najee Harris a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Much of Najee Harris' value came from his additional production in receiving over the last two seasons, in addition to his running game. But the offense is expected to change this year and he is not expected to get as many receiving targets as previous seasons. We saw it decrease significantly already from 94 in 2021 to 53 targets in 2022.

Diontae Johnson and George Pickens will look to improve from last year and there is ample belief that could happen with them developing more of a rapport with Kenny Pickett. Allen Robinson has also joined and will be looking to revitalize his career and should get targets. Pat Freiermuth at the tight end position will also look to catch some passes and increase his production.

With a changing offense that focuses more on receiving and Jaylen Warren also emerging in the offensive backfield, Najee Harris does not look to be a top alternative for the running back position relative to his ADP.

Where should you draft Najee Harris this year with Jaylen Warren upcoming?

Najee Harris finished as RB1 in fantasy football eight times in the 2021 season. That dropped to just three times in the 2022 season. With the trend looking to go the same way with the emergence of a better passing game and Jaylen Warren, he should not go at as high a value as is being projected.

Based on his current ADP, he should be available in the third round. The likes of Joe Mixon, Jahmyr Gibbs and Travis Etienne should be available in this range and might represent better value.

Much of his value in fantasy came from the volume of plays he was running, not because of his actual output on the ground. As mentioned before, in each season his yards per carry were below 4. Jaylen Warren averaged 4.9 yards per carry in his rookie season. Therefore, fantasy football managers should avoid taking him in the second or third round and go lower.

