Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb has pointed opinion on Colin Kaepernick’s arm strength

Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in six full NFL seasons, but Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb believes the former Super Bowl-starting quarterback still has it.

Kaepernick, despite no team showing true interest in helping him forge a path back to the league, has stayed in shape and evidently, Lamb can see the effects.

In a promotional video for Nike, Lamb said about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback:

“Arm’s still intact, strong arm. Deep ball’s very nice. He’s still Kap now. Still got it to him.”

For a brief stint, Kaepernick was one of the most dynamic and electric players in the league. He could throw the ball as far as almost anyone, but he could also tuck it and run and make defenders look foolish.

Even now, at 35 years old, he's intent on making a comeback after being ousted for his social injustice protests. Kaepernick and teammates began kneeling during the national anthem, a protest that spread throughout the league and into other sports, too.

During his exile, Kaepernick stayed sharp, as his video puts it. He worked out and stayed in shape, waiting for a team to call. Thus far, they haven't done that and it doesn't appear that anyone is going to take a chance on someone who's past their physical prime and hasn't played a snap in so many years.

Still, Lamb and presumably Kaepernick himself believe he's still got the talent to play. NFL teams evidently just need to listen.

Is Colin Kaepernick's career over?

If anyone asks Colin Kaepernick, he's not done playing football. Unfortunately, that may not be true. The former NFL standout hasn't touched an NFL ball in six seasons and is 35, which is getting close to when some players retire.

Is Colin Kaepernick done?

There would be a media circus if he was to be signed somewhere, and most teams aren't and haven't been interested in that for a backup quarterback. With every passing day, his return chances diminish a little bit more.

He's intent on returning and believes he has the physical ability to do so, but he may not get the chance anymore.

Exploring Colin Kaepernick's NFL contract history

After being drafted, Colin Kaepernick was signed to his rookie deal. That was for 4 years and $5,124,296. That lasted from 2011 to 2014 when it expired. Since he wasn't a first-round pick, it was shorter.

He followed that up with a very large 6-year, $114 million deal. That was his contract until he was let go in the 2017 season and he never signed a deal again.

