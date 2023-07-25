Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is part of Nike Football’s latest promotion, The Ones. It’s a group of past and present NFL players who will serve as the sports apparel brand’s latest ambassadors.

Kaepernick tweeted a video of his throwing session with fellow members of the group with the caption:

“we stay sharp”

But even if he has been out of the league since 2017, the former San Francisco 49ers play-caller still has his fair share of detractors.

One Twitter user commented:

“This old f**t is delusional…”

Another one said:

“He’s still pretending to want to play”

Here are other comments regarding Colin Kaepernick’s latest video with Nike.

Dan Fitzpatrick @DanFitzpatrick @Kaepernick7 @usnikefootball Dream on, bench warmer. It's one thing to throw when nobody's chasing you, or when no defense is confusing you (which only happened on every play).



You must be starved for attention.



Idea: Why not go shopping with Meghan Markle? Just a thought.

Ben Meiselas @meiselasb Every current pro wide receiver who participated in this latest workout says Kap still has it. There is literally zero risk of an NFL team giving him one shot and let the work speak for itself. twitter.com/Kaepernick7/st…

Benjamin J. Buettner @benbuettner @Kaepernick7 @usnikefootball I hate to see all of the hate this guy gets. But if he REALLY wants to play, put some tape out there by playing in the XFL or USFL. It’s possible if he shows out on the field. Also, if he did that, it probably wouldn’t be such a shock for Billy Bob Hater to deal with

The NFL players who caught passes from Colin Kaepernick gave the former Nevada standout high praises.

Kendrick Bourne of the New England Patriots said:

“Man, he looks great. He looks good. The arm looks strong. He got a rocket of an arm. Look at that, man. He got another good six years left.”

Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys shared:

“The arm’s still intact, strong arm. Deep ball’s very nice. Man, he’s still Kap now. Still got it to him.”

Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins expressed:

“Kap got a real rocket for an arm, man. So, it’s different. Real good ball placement. Hey, it’s easy when you got a quarterback that been through it. He make it easy for us.”

Finally, running back Derrick Henry said:

“Good work. Kap was out there throwin’ darts. Receivers looked smooth. Today was a great day.”

Aside from Colin Kaepernick and the other NFL players mentioned, Nike’s The Ones also include Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and LaDainian Tomlinson. They also have defensive players Aidan Hutchinson, Fred Warner, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Tariq Woolen.

Also included are Najee Harris, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, and Michael Vick.

Will Colin Kaepernick finally get another NFL chance?

Kaepernick led the 49ers to the 2013 NFC Championship Game against eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

That achievement earned him a six-year, $126 million extension with the 49ers during the 2014 offseason. His contract included up to $54 million in guaranteed money.

In what turned out to be his final NFL season, Colin Kaepernick was coming off three surgeries. He was eventually bumped off the starting role by Blaine Gabbert. Unfortunately, he never regained his spot for good and was out of the league after the 2016 season.

He would sue the league for allegedly blackballing him because of his on-field political statements. While some teams considered signing him, he never made it to an active NFL roster again.

At 35, he might still have what it takes to become an NFL quarterback. But with the 2023 NFL training camps in full swing, he might wait a while before getting another chance.

