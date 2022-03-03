"He underwent what?!" - Cowboys fans sent into state of panic over Mike McCarthy's latest update on Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

This, of course, sent Cowboys fans into meltdown. Their franchise quarterback, who had a bad calf strain last season and was not the same player coming back, went under the knife.

Guys don't undergo surgery for the heck of it. It must have been bothering him enough to decide that another procedure was necessary.



Thankfully it's his non-throwing shoulder.

No concerns about Dak Prescott says Mike McCarthy

Dak had offseason surgery on his left shoulder.

The Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke at a press conference at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

McCarthy stated that the Cowboys quarterback had surgery and that there are no concerns about his star quarterback missing any time.

“He was one of eight that had postseason surgery. So he had a clean up of his left shoulder so its something that needed to be done so hes rehabbing that. He’s starting his process to get back into it, you know if you walk into our facility today you will see 20-25 players already there working out."

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ "He had postseason surgery, a clean-up of his left shoulder."



Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says QB Dak Prescott had surgery after the season. "He had postseason surgery, a clean-up of his left shoulder."Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says QB Dak Prescott had surgery after the season. https://t.co/F1PYA9kV9Z

McCarthy ended with this final sentence to put any doubts to rest:

“I have no concern (over Dak’s shoulder), we have no concern, he’s doing well."

The good news is that Prescott will not miss any time during the offseason. Last year, he was hampered by an injury to his right shoulder that forced him to miss chunks of the offseason program.

The Cowboys franchise quarterback will need to be a full participant in training camp to get the extra reps he missed last season.

Though, it did not seem to bother him as Dallas raced out to a 6-1 start and Prescott was an early season MVP candidate. Prescott finished the season with 4,449 passing yards and recorded 37 touchdowns.

After finishing the year with a 12-5 record, Dallas had home-field advantage for the playoffs. They welcomed Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers to AT&T Stadium. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, that is where their season ended.

The offense largely sputtered along during the second half of the year and in its playoff game, they lost 23-17 to the 49ers.

A couple of high-profile free agents in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz need to either be re-signed or moved, so the offense could look different next season for Prescott. That is not to mention the uncertainty surrounding Amari Cooper.

It will be another active offseason for the Cowboys after another disappointing year. With several players likely to move on and a quarterback coming off surgery, it feels like Dallas is already behind the eight-ball.

