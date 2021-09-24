"This guy could be really, really special" - Cowboys legend Troy Aikman gives seal of approval for Micah Parsons

If there's a player that can recognize greatness in a Dallas Cowboys player, it's former Cowboys Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. Not only does Aikman have the cache' as a former Cowboys great and football acumen, he is a current NFL analyst for Fox, so he still continues to study film weekly.

Aikman recently appeared on "The Musers" radio program to discuss many things Cowboys-related, but when the topic of rookie linebacker Micah Parsons came up, Aikman couldn't help but rave about the play of their rookie linebacker turned part-time edge rusher.

Cowboys great Troy Aikman with big praise for Micah Parsons

"I love the guy. He's a great player from what I've seen already. I hate to use the term early in his career." Aikman would also go on later during the interview to say "For a young guy, his personality is that and now his play has shown that this guy could be really, really special."

Aikman was also very gracious with comments about Parsons' personality and the energy that he brings to the team.

The entire world got a chance to see what Parsons was all about thanks to HBO's award-winning series "Hard Knocks." The show follows a team each year in the preseason and this year, that team was none other than the Cowboys.

The show typically chooses to spotlight a few of the key players on the team. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are not only the stars of the offense but they are the current faces of the franchise.

Although Parsons entered "Hard Knocks" as a rookie drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, the show apparently also noticed how his physical abilities and play jumped off of the screen.

Parsons' versatilty paying dividends

This past Sunday, Parsons was able to show the world his versatility when the linebacker was asked to play edge rusher during a game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. With the injury to DeMarcus Lawrence, the team's leading sacker from a year ago, and missing defensive end Randy Gregory, who was out on the COVID-19 list, Micah Parsons was tabbed to help pressure Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

PFF @PFF Micah Parsons in Week 2:



🔹 90.8 pass-rushing grade (2nd among all defenders)

The results were a success. Parsons had a pass-rushing grade of 90.8, which ranked second among all defenders. He also tied for first in pressure with eight and was credited with a sack on the day as well.

So far, Parsons has performed exceedingly above expectations with the Cowboys. With blessings and positive words from Aikman, Parsons may now have elevated himself into an early pantheon of Cowboys greatness where few have treaded before.

Edited by Ryan Ward