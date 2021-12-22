Cowboys' Micah Parsons has savage response regarding Tom Brady's take on tackling

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons knows a thing or two about tackling. The Penn State product has had one of the most encouraging and most promising seasons by a rookie defender in NFL history.

Whether it's playing in coverage, stopping the run game, or rushing the quarterback, Parsons can do it all.

Micah Parsons can even call out the legendary Tom Brady for his controversial takes.

The NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner responded to Brady's take that defenses shouldn't legally be allowed to tackle wide receivers at the knees.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons responds to Tom Brady's tackling comments

Micah Parsons and Brady have entered a conversation that's endlessly going on in the NFL. Brady's take didn't go over well with Parsons, who knows how difficult it is to make a tackle with the rules currently in place.

Parsons also brings up a fair point that they are playing tackle football.

Player safety has been one of the NFL's top priorities over the past decade. Defenses have had many rules changed that affect how they can tackle.

Defenseless receivers are protected now more than ever. The rule is that if they haven't become a runner after their catch or route is complete, the hit is illegal.

Leaning in with the helmet in any way is a penalty, as are shots to the head.

Brady's point likely comes from the injury his teammate Chris Godwin suffered Sunday. Godwin was tackled on a play after a New Orleans Saints defender went for his knees.

Godwin suffered a torn ACL which ended his 2021 regular season prematurely.

Evan Closky @ECloskyWTSP Here is the Chris Godwin injury. Here is the Chris Godwin injury. https://t.co/gvovpuEU9i

Godwin's loss is massive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the playoffs are just a month away. In an ideal world, there wouldn't be a plethora of injuries weekly.

But as Micah Parsons said, the NFL is a tackle football league.

Would a touch football league be safer for the players? The answer is absolute. But the idea of the NFL switching entirely to that style of football is hard to imagine.

In the meantime, Micah Parsons will continue to play at an arguably higher level than anyone in the league at his position. Parsons has transformed the Cowboys' defense into a chaos-wrecking unit.

If he keeps the pace up, he could walk away with more than one award to show from his rookie campaign.

