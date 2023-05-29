DeAndre Hopkins, in an exceptionally rare move, became a free agent after the NFL free agency blitz and after the NFL Draft. The wide receiver has jumped to the top of the free agent rankings, leaving 31 NFL teams salivating over the wide receiver. However, with that much interest, he's likely not going to be cheap.

Skip Bayless assumed the price tag was the only reason he hasn't been scooped up by the Cowboys already, but the NFL analyst pressed the team's owner to get over it. Here's how he put it in Monday's edition of Undisputed:

"If you want to max your chances, with not a great quarterback, [but] a pretty good quarterback, if you want to make him the very best he can be, you swallow your pride."

He continued, underlining expressed interest from the receiver about two months ago:

"You do have more cap room than Kansas City or Buffalo. You got $8 million. You could make DeAndre happy enough because remember, it was just six or eight weeks ago he was in Dallas campaigning. 'Jerry, I'm here and down training. Come get me.'"

What are the cons of getting DeAndre Hopkins?

DeAndre Hopkins at Arizona Cardinals v Jacksonville Jaguars

When word got out that the wide receiver was free to move around, fans, pundits, and experts started dreaming up scenarios and reasons why he'd be a hit with his next star quarterback. However, while he's proven to be a dominating force on the field, the elephant in the room is his availability.

In 2021, the wide receiver appeared in ten games and had 42 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2022, he appeared in only nine games and had 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns. While he was capable of gaining 1000 yards or more in those seasons, he failed to see it through.

Of course, only one of Hopkins' last two seasons was shortened due to injury, with the other getting clipped via suspension. In the end, the reason doesn't matter, at this point, the absences serve the biggest con for the receiver. Will 2023 break the budding pattern or has the receiver played his last season with perfect attendance?

