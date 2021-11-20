NFL Fantasy Football: Cowboys vs Chiefs - Starts, Sits, Busts & Sleepers for Week 11

The Dallas Cowboys vs. the Kansas City Chiefs game promises to be a fantasy football real-life fantasy come true. Imagine sitting down with your friends and firing up Madden Football and choosing two of the more explosive offenses to play in a video game. Fantasy managers for Week 11 will get to experience this in real life when the Cowboys duel with the Chiefs.

Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys



#DALvsKC | #DallasCowboys Two of the NFL’s best QBs will take center stage Sunday in Kansas City. Dak Prescott & Patrick Mahomes have plenty of respect for each other. Two of the NFL’s best QBs will take center stage Sunday in Kansas City. Dak Prescott & Patrick Mahomes have plenty of respect for each other.#DALvsKC | #DallasCowboys

The good news is that the Chiefs’ offense woke up last week against the Las Vegas Raiders by hanging 41 on them. The better news is that they now host the equally impressive Dallas Cowboys for a game that should keep the scoreboard keeper busy. The over/under set at 56.6 with the Chiefs a small favorite over the Cowboys means that the implied points scored for either team will be substantial.

For redraft leagues, DFS, and DFS showdown tournaments, there are plenty of fantasy players that team managers can roster on their way to victory. Luckily, we are here to provide you with the players you’ll want to start, sit, or avoid altogether because they will bust. And because no good fantasy or DFS victory is possible without sleepers, we have those as well for this Sunday afternoon's matchup.

NFL Fantasy Starts, Sits, Busts, and Sleepers for Week 11

Cowboys vs Chiefs Fantasy Football Starts:

#1 - QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is facing a weaker defense in the Chiefs than Mahomes is facing in the Cowboys. After sitting out a week due to a calf injury, Prescott looked nearly 100% in dismantling the Atlanta Falcons defense in Week 10. Against the Chiefs, look for Prescott to pass all over the field and throw for 3+ touchdown passes with the possibility of running in for one himself.

#2 - QB Patrick Mahomes

For one game last week, it looked like Mahomes finally got over his yips and absolutely dominated the Raiders defense. Whatever adjustments the Chiefs made seem to be working and should continue against a good Cowboys defense. Expect Mahomes to throw at least 3 touchdown passes as he continues to take what the defense gives him rather than looking to throw deep every time out. Start Mahomes in fantasy without hesitation.

NFL Films @NFLFilms



and @DarrelWilliams_ had fun with it after putting up 5 TDs 👏 "We up there!" @PatrickMahomes and @DarrelWilliams_ had fun with it after putting up 5 TDs 👏 "We up there!"@PatrickMahomes and @DarrelWilliams_ had fun with it after putting up 5 TDs 👏 https://t.co/FVc8zV9iA2

#3 - WR CeeDee Lamb

Other than the Cowboys’ Week 9 dud against the Denver Broncos, CeeDee Lamb has been on a roll since Week 5. Now that fellow WR Amari Cooper is out due to testing positive for COVID-19, look for Lamb to dominate even more of the targets from Dak Prescott. Expect him to grab at least 1 TD score while racking up plenty of receptions and yards for a big fantasy day.

#4 - TE Travis Kelce

By Kelce’s high standards, he’s had a down year by fantasy standards. He’s turned it up the last few weeks, however, and the Chiefs offense will only go as far as Kelce succeeds in grabbing all of Mahomes’s target over the middle of the field. Fire up the TE1 this week without fear.

#6 - RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Chiefs have an average rushing defense, and Elliott still gets the majority of rushing work. Even if he doesn’t get to 20 carries anymore, he makes the most of it, and the Cowboys still involve him enough in the passing game. With a potentially neutral game script or even a negative game script, Elliott should have value as well as being the main goal line candidate for rushing touchdowns.

Cowboys vs Chiefs Fantasy Football Sits:

#1 - WR Amari Cooper

Unfortunately, Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 late in the week so he’ll have to miss this Sunday’s game. If you have Cooper on your roster, you should bench him and take a flier on Michael Gallup if he happens to be available on your waiver wire.

#2 - RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers

Things can change between now and Sunday, but with this much uncertainty, expect the Chiefs to ease Edwards-Helaire’s workload coming off of injured reserve. Fantasy managers should not expect him to be fantasy relevant this week and should look for Darrel Williams to continue to lead the backfield.

#3 - TE Dalton Schultz

WR Amari Cooper being out this week should open up more targets for Schulz, but the return of Michael Gallup would also negate those targets. Additionally, Schultz has not shown much the last few weeks, so fantasy managers needing a boost in the TE slot should look for other streaming options like Dan Arnold, Evan Engram, Pat Freiermuth, or C.J. Uzomah.

Cowboys vs Chiefs Fantasy Football Busts:

#1 - RB Tyreek Hill

Of course, if fantasy managers have Tyreek Hill, he does not ride the bench. But this week, look for CB Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys defense to focus on stopping Hill and the deep threat he poses. Hill has been more boom-or-bust than last season, and it’s hard to predict when he’ll boom. For re-draft leagues, he’s a must start. For DFS, there are other, cheaper options with more value.

#2 - DEF Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs defense for fantasy purposes has not offered much. Against this potent Cowboys offense, it’s just not a good matchup. If you have other options, it’s better to sit them out in favor of a better matchup for Sunday’s slate.

#3 - DEF Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys defense is valuable for fantasy because of their penchant for turnovers. But against the Chiefs in what should be a high-scoring affair for both sides, the defense should sit on your fantasy bench.

Sleepers:

#1 - WR Michael Gallup

Fantasy managers who patiently kept Gallup on their IR roster or were smart enough to grab him off the waiver wire before he was activated should find some fantasy relevance this week against the Chiefs. With CeeDee Lamb sure to be the focus of the Chiefs' secondary and Amari Cooper out for the next two games due to COVID-19, Gallup’s value suddenly goes up. He won’t be a sleeper after this week, rewarding anyone who kept him around on their roster.

#2 - RB Tony Pollard

Pollard has always been the sleeper candidate because he has the potential to break out, especially if Elliott is not available or struggling. He’s also a fine DFS sleeper candidate for anyone looking for a cheap option to game stack this particular matchup.

#3 - WR Byron Pringle

Pringle, like any Chiefs receiver not named Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce will have their up-and-down games. Last week was an up game for Pringle, and in a potential shootout matchup against the Cowboys, Pringle could haul in another TD from Mahomes. Take a shot on the wide receiver as a sleeper option.

#4 - WR Mecole Hardman

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hardman, the ever-constant sleeper, will tease fantasy managers into starting him only to have a dud game. If they bench him, he’ll certainly explode for a big game. This week is no different. Start him at your own risk.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar