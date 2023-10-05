D.J. Moore or Michael Pittman Jr. Start Em’ Sit Em’: Week 5 Fantasy Projections for WRs

After losing their season openers, the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts are trending in different paths giving D.J. Moore and Michael Pittman Jr. different goals.

The Bears are shockingly going downhill fast, losing three straight games, much to the dismay of those fantasy footballers who had been expecting great things from Justin Fields and his offense. Meanwhile, the Colts have fared better, winning their next two on the road before just being denied a homecoming comeback from 0-23 down against the Los Angeles Rams by Puka Nacua.

So where do these two wide receivers stand in the fantasy rankings ahead of Week 5?

Is D.J. Moore a good pick in fantasy football Week 5?

DJ Moore vs Denver Broncos

As of this writing, D.J. Moore has 19 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns, but numbers do not always tell the whole story.

Furthermore, the Chicago Bears' abysmal performance despite great promise is the highlight (or rather, lowlight) of the season. While Justin Fields has still thrown for two more touchdowns than interceptions, he has also been sacked 17 times, with 116 yards lost in the process. He has also suffered four fumbles – half of them lost.

In addition, Moore's backfield ally Chase Claypool was a healthy scratch against the Denver Broncos after ranting against the organization, further decreasing deep-ball options. All this may make fantasy footballers wary of selecting him.

Is Michael Pittman Jr. a good pick in fantasy football Week 5?

Michael Pittman Jr. v Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Pittman Jr., meanwhile, has had 26 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown as of this writing.

The Colts have a rather small wide receiver corps this season, with only him, Alec Pierce, rookie Josh Downs, and returner Isaiah Mackenzie being active. To compensate, they have four tight ends.

This kind of roster setup could lean into Shane Steichen's desire to exploit Anthony Richardson's potential in the ground game: fewer deep balls and more rushing and short to mid-range passing – the quarterback is, in fact, the first rookie at his position to rush for at least one touchdown in his first three starts.

D.J. Moore vs. Michael Pittman Jr.: Who should I start in Week 5?

DJ Moore-Michael Pittman Jr. fantasy comparison

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer gives Pittman the undisputed win here by a score of 15.0-10.9.

Besides playing for a more promising team, at least at this stage, he is just more dependable statistically. The Indianapolis Colts' next opponents, the Tennessee Titans, may have stars Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins, but Ryan Tannehill has proven a disaster, with twice as many picks as scores.