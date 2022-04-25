"Best we can do, I can do, is be a brother" - Dak Prescott on supporting teammate Kelvin Joseph during murder investigation

Dak Prescott, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is known for his fiery yet stoic demeanor and exemplary leadership of the team. The narrative continues as the Pro Bowl signal caller has given support to teammate Kelvin Joseph, who has been the focus of a murder investigation.

Joseph recently spoke to Texas authorities about being a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in the drive-by shooting and murder of Cameron Ray on the 18th of March.

Despite not being considered the shooter, the Cowboys defensive back could still be charged with a crime under Texas law.

Dak Prescott spoke to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star Telegram and here's what he had to say about his teammate:

“He’s been around. He’s been in the building. A situation like that, none of us can put ourselves in his shoes or know what to do honestly. You let the people that get paid to do that, handle those things. And the best we can do, I can do, is be a brother and be a teammate to him.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Dak Prescott on Kelvin Joseph: Let the people that get paid to do that handle those things. wp.me/pbBqYq-cg2v Dak Prescott on Kelvin Joseph: Let the people that get paid to do that handle those things. wp.me/pbBqYq-cg2v

The Cowboys quarterback has made it clear that he supports his fellow teammate during this difficult time. That will likely continue as the team continues to proceed with their offseason program.

Can Dak Prescott lead the Dallas Cowboys to their first Super Bowl in over 25 years?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the Super Bowl, their team had three Hall of Fame players in quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and wide receiver Michael Irvin.

That was over 25 years ago and the team hasn't come close to playing in the big game since. Today, the Cowboys also consist of a "Big 3" with Prescott at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliot at running back and CeeDee Lamb at the receiver position.

If the Cowboys are to make a return to the Super Bowl, it will take more than just their offense. Their defense last season was tremendous, with All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons leading the way with 13 sacks as a rookie. If the defense remains a tower of strength this coming season, the Cowboys could go all the way.

The secondary was spearheaded by Trevon Diggs, who in his second-year led the league with 11 interceptions and received an All-Pro nod for his work. Any questions about the 2021 Cowboys began with the offense.

After a mid-season calf injury, Dak Prescott's productivity decreased and the team went into a tailspin.

There are other issues to consider with the Cowboys' offense besides Prescott's injury history. Elliott's rushing yards per game have decreased every year since 2016 and wide receiver Amari Cooper is now with the Cleveland Browns.

In rare cases, a defense can carry a team, but make no mistake about it, the Cowboys will go as their quarterback goes in 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Dallas Cowboys make the playoffs? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell