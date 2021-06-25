Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster projection: Will Dak's ankle hold up? Can CeeDee Lamb take it to another level?

Jerry Jones announces that the Cowboys will be returning to Oxnard for their training camp.

Dallas enters their training camp with multiple questions. Most of the Cowboys' questions land on defense, but they're not out of the woods yet on offense.

Dak Prescott's ankle is one of the concerns for the Cowboys heading into training camp and the 2021 season.

Dallas is worried that their star running back may have had his best years already and could be heading on a downward slope. However, the Cowboys wide receiver room is set and ready to go.

Unfortunately, Dallas will not receive answers about Dak's ankle until he has his first live-action. The same can be said about Ezekiel Elliott and his struggles.

CeeDee Lamb has the potential to have a breakout season in 2021. Amari Cooper has claimed the spot as Alpha in the wide receiver room. As a result, Lamb can become second in command behind Cooper in 2021.

It's easy to look good during off-season workouts. Still, Dallas will get all the answers during their first preseason game in 2021 against Pittsburgh. So with training camp opening soon, let's look at the projections for the Cowboys' 53-man roster.

Who will make the final cut for the Dallas Cowboys roster?

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Quarterback (3)

Dak Prescott, Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci

Regardless of Dak Prescott's ankle, the Dallas Cowboys will still keep three quarterbacks on the roster. Cooper Rush is the odd man out in the Cowboys' quarterback room. So whether his ankle holds up for five games or an entire season, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Running Back (3)

Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle

Make-or-break is a phrase that's swarming around the Cowboys' running back room this off-season. Zeke is on the verge of losing his job to Tony Pollard. If Zeke sees the same ball security problems in 2021, Pollard will take over.

Wide Receiver (6)

Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko

Dallas is entering the 2021 season with arguably the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL. Michael Gallup survived the off-season and remains with the Cowboys for another year.

However, CeeDee Lamb is the central piece to the Cowboys' success in 2021. Taking his game to the next level can bring the Cowboys back to the playoffs.

Smile through it all 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/4Y0PxbvhuV — Michael Gallup (@michael13gallup) June 17, 2021

Tight End (3)

Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz, Jeremy Sprinkle

Some NFL fans can argue that the Cowboys are a productive tight end away from being unstoppable. With Blake Jarwin returning from injury, Dallas will get a great look at where they stand in 2021.

Offensive Line (8)

Tyron Smith, Connor Williams, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, La'el Collins, Josh Ball, Connor McGovern, Ty Nsekhe

It's now time to address the downfall of the Dallas Cowboys offense in 2020. The keyword for the Cowboys heading into the 2021 season is health. Dallas need all of their offensive linemen healthy for the entire season in 2021.

Dallas Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Defensive Line (8)

DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore, Trysten Hill, Randy Gregory, Dorance Armstrong, Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston, Quinton Bohanna

The Dallas Cowboys defensive line was at the root of the problem on defense in 2020. DeMarcus Lawrence needs to return to being dominant. Dallas also needs to generate a pass rush with Gallimore, Hill and Gregory.

Linebackers (8)

Leighton Vander Esch, Micah Parsons, Jaylon Smith, Keanu Neal, Jabril Cox, Tarell Basham, Azur Kamara, Luke Gifford

Leighton Vander Esch survived the off-season without being traded but will spend his final season in Dallas unless he can turn things around. Dallas needs both Micah Parsons and Jaylon Smith to have massive seasons. The success of the Cowboys' defense rests on the shoulders of the linebackers and cornerbacks.

Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

Cornerbacks (6)

Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Kelvin Joseph, Reggie Robinson II, C.J. Goodwin

Dallas has a great foundation at corners. They just need time to grow. Trevon Diggs was the lone success in the Cowboys' secondary in 2020. Dallas drafted a talented corner in Kelvin Joseph and hope that he has a massive rookie season in 2021.

Safety (4)

Donovan Wilson, Damontae Kazee, Darian Thompson, Jayron Kearse

Dallas have high hopes for Donovan Wilson heading into the 2021 season. The Cowboys signed former Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee this off-season. Dallas need their safeties to stand their ground as the last line of defense during the 2021 season.

Special Teams (4)

Greg Zuerlein, Bryan Anger, Hunter Niswander, Jake McQuaide

Greg Zuerlein was almost automatic for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Dallas will need a repeat of his success in 2021 to help with their playoff push.

