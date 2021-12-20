Can the Dallas Cowboys win NFC East and book playoff berth in Week 15?

The Dallas Cowboys have seemingly had a tale of two NFL seasons this year. After dropping the season opener by two points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team won six consecutive games and held a record of 6-1 after seven games.

The next six games saw the Cowboys go 3-3, which was a huge let down after starting the season as one of the best teams in the NFL.

The team now stands with a record of 9-4 and is looking to try and seal the deal by locking in a spot for the playoffs in Week 15.

The Dallas Cowboys can win the NFC East and clinch a playoff berth in Week 15

Let's start with the small pickings first, which is winning the NFC East. For the Dallas Cowboys to lock up the NFC East today in Week 15, they will need to first defeat their division rival, the New York Giants.

The second part of this equation is that the Washington Football Team will have to defeat or draw with the Philadelphia Eagles. If each of those scenarios happens today, the Dallas Cowboys will win the NFC East division for the first time since the 2018 NFL season.

As for the Cowboys locking up a playoff spot today, that is possible as well, although perhaps a bit more convoluted.

Here is the first scenario in which the Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot today:

Dallas Cowboys win + San Franciscon 49ers lose

OR

Dallas Cowboys win + New Orleans Saints either win or tie

Simple enough, right?

Here is the second scenario for the Cowboys clinching a playoff spot today:

Dallas Cowboys tie + Atlanta Falcons tie + Minnesota Vikings tie + New Orleans Saints tie

Here is the third scenario for the Cowboys getting into the playoffs today:

Atlanta Falcons loss + Minnesota Vikings loss + New Orleans Saints loss + Philadelpha Eagles & Washington Football Team tie

OR

Atlanta Falcons loss + Minnesota Vikings loss + New Orleans Saints + Dallas Cowboys strength of victory tiebreaker over the Eagles

With all of the scenarios listed, the Dallas Cowboys have a great chance at winning the division today as well as clinching a spot in the NFC playoffs.

If Dak Prescott can pick up his pace of play and return to his former play when he was an NFL MVP candidate, then you can book them as champs of the NFC East.

