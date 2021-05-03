Dallas Cowboys Draft picks 2021: Who did the Cowboys pick? Full list of selections 

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys had a plan heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, and that was to focus heavily in defense.

The Dallas Cowboys entered the NFL draft with 11 total picks. Here's how the Dallas Cowboys' 2021 NFL draft turned out.

The Dallas Cowboys' 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

#1 Round 1 Pick 12: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Micah Parsons was the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Dallas Cowboys had the 10th overall pick, but they traded back with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 12th pick.

The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos drafted Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II, two corners that the Dalla Cowboys wanted.

Micah Parsons was the best defensive talent in the 2021 NFL draft. To bag him with the 12th overall pick is a big win for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. Parsons has the highest ceiling out of all the defensive prospects and could be a key linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys early in his career.

#2 Round 2 Pick 44: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

The Dallas Cowboys went defense again with their 44th overall pick in the second round.

Kelvin Joseph plays the cornerback position with physicality, and he's a natural athlete. Joseph does need some polishing to his skills at the corner position, but that polishing would come with repetitions.

Kelvin Joseph's length should benefit him at the next level. Joseph has the power to bully wide receivers and throw them off their routes.

The Dallas Cowboys may have drafted an inexperienced corner, but Joseph's ball skills and size should more than make up for that.

#3 Round 3 Pick 75: Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA

One area that the Dallas Cowboys needed help was developing a pass rush. Osa Odighizuwa is a bit undersized for a defensive tackle. The Cowboys will most likely use him at defensive end to start his career.

He has the size and athletic ability of an NFL defensive end. His first step may be his strongest point.

The Dallas Cowboys will need to add size to his frame, as it doesn't seem his frame is maxed out. Overall, he's a great pick in the third round for the Dallas Cowboys' defense.

#4 Round 3, Pick 84: Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa

The Dallas Cowboys may have landed Chauncey Golston. He was projected to be selected in the sixth or seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. That doesn't mean that Golston is a bad selection, though.

He could benefit the Dallas Cowboys because he's another piece that will likely improve their defense that struggled in 2020.

The Dallas Cowboys might benefit from moving Chauncey Golston to the interior of their defensive line. He has already added size to his frame at Iowa, but Golston still has room to add more.

#5 Round 3 Pick 99: Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State

Dan Quinn had a say in this selection for the Dallas Cowboys. One thing that Quinn loves are big corners. Nahshon Wright stood 6' 4", 183 pounds and was projected to be a seventh-round pick or an undrafted free agent.

Every team has one pick they wish that they could re-do. This is the pick that the Dallas Cowboys could look back at and scratch their heads. Nahshon Wright lacks bursts, and his recovery speed is non-existent. He might cover short routes well but would need help on deeper routes.

#6 Round 4 Pick 115: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

Jabril Cox showed his talent at North Dakota State. While watching film, if a scout compares his LSU tapes to his NDSU tapes, it would be like night and day. While at North Dakota State, Jabril Cox was the most explosive player on the field.

The jump from the FCS to the FBS could've hurt Cox. At the FCS level, Jabril Cox was a standout, but when he went to the FBS, he was another athlete at LSU. His draft grade labels him as a starter in his first two seasons for the Dallas Cowboys.

#7 Round 4 Pick 138: Josh Ball, OT, Marshall

Josh Ball is the first offensive player that the Dallas Cowboys selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ball had an off-the-field issue while attending Florida State. Josh Ball's ex-girlfriend filed a restraining order on Ball, and he was removed from the team.

The Dallas Cowboys needed help on the offensive line, and Josh Ball could give them a little boost in that regard. While at Marshall, Josh Ball's off-the-field issues didn't seem to carry over. That is a good sign for the Dallas Cowboys, but they'll still need to keep a tight lid on the rookie.

#8 Round 5, Pick 179: Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford

The Dallas Cowboys went back-to-back with offensive picks. Simi Fehoko has great height, weight and speed. Fehoko's measurables could turn heads immediately because of his speed.

The former Stanford wide receiver doesn't always play with speed, though. At times Simi Fehoko doesn't take what the coverage gives him. His ball skills and size could help him make the Dallas Cowboys roster.

#9 Round 6, Pick 192: Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky

The Dallas Cowboys needed a run stuffer in defense. Quinton Bohanna stands 6' 4", 357 pounds and would clog the middle with his size alone. He possesses the ability to cause pile-ups that disrupts offensive plans.

Bohanna is an exceptional tackler. Once he gets his hands on ball carriers or quarterbacks, they seldom get away. His initial pop off the ball could bring a surprise to the offensive line and help him win a lot of one-on-ones in the NFL.

#10 Round 6, Pick 227: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

The Dallas Cowboys got a steal in the sixth round when they landed Israel Mukuamu in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mukuamu is another big corner standing 6' 4" and uses his length to his advantage. The Dallas Cowboys may not have a Week 1 starter in Israel Mukuamu, but with development, he could be one.

The Dallas Cowboys might benefit from developing Israel Mukuamu into a safety. His ability to come up to the line of scrimmage and track down ball carriers should make him a good fit at safety.

#11 Round 7 Pick 238: Matt Farniok, G, Nebraska

With their final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys addressed the interior of their offensive line.

Matt Farniok brings flexibility to the interior of the Dallas Cowboys offensive line. Farniok can play either guard or center for the Cowboys.

He has room for growth, but firstly, Dallas Cowboys would need to set him to one position. They'll need to find out whether he plays center or guard better. Once Matt Farniok gets a fixed position, he could be a starting offensive lineman in the NFL.