Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL Week 9

The 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to AT&T Stadium to take on the struggling Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.

Pittsburgh is coming off a big win against their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, giving them their 7th win of the season with no losses to date. It was expected that the Steelers would lose, but a below par performance by the Ravens helped them win the game.

Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers Head-to-Head

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have met just 17 times in the past. Dallas currently leads the all-time series with a 17-15 record.

The teams most recently faced each other in November 2016, when the Cowboys won at Heinz Field, 35-30.

Dallas Cowboys season results: L W L L W L L L

Pittsburgh Steelers season results: W W W W W W W

Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Advertisement

The biggest news coming from the Cowboys is regarding their quarterback. Head coach Mike McCarthy stated on Wednesday that the team will be going with Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush, benching rookie Ben DiNucci after struggling against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gilbert is most likely to get the starting job against the Steelers, considering McCarthy wanted someone who had more experience to play. It's unclear whether Rush or DiNucci will be the backup for the team.

A look at player injuries & practice participation for Week 9.@UPMCSportsMed https://t.co/IGplRvBbyT — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 4, 2020

Defensive end Cameron Heyward, who was injured in the game against the Ravens, was at full practice on Wednesday and should be good to go for Sunday. The other defensive line player who is doubtful to play on Sunday is Tyson Alualu.

But considering the state of the Cowboys' offensive line, it shouldn't be a big deal for the Steelers. Lastly, starting left guard Stefen Wisniewski did not practice on Wednesday, and his status is up in the air for right now.

Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Starters

Dallas Cowboys:

QB: Garrett Gilbert

Advertisement

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (Q)

WR: Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb

TE: Dalton Schultz

Most rushing first downs:

1. Dalvin Cook - 40

2. Derrick Henry - 39

3. Ezekiel Elliott - 35https://t.co/KBwslIYqwA — ProFootballReference (@pfref) November 4, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers:

QB: Ben Roethlisberger

RB: James Conner

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool

TE: Eric Ebron

Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

The Steelers are simply on a roll since the start of the season and coming into Sunday against the Cowboys, it's pretty clear as to who is favored win this game. The Cowboys are simply a mess without Dak Prescott under center and the defense has not performed well since Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Unless McCarthy has some sort of huge plan to dethrone the Steelers with Gilbert under center, the Cowboys are in for a show playing against Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin's defense.

Prediction: Steelers win in easy fashion.