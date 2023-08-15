Dalvin Cook career earnings: How much has the new Jets RB racked up in the NFL?

The New York Jets have agreed to sign running back Dalvin Cook, who is fresh off his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl campaign. Before being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he played college football at Florida State, where he blossomed as the institution's all-time leading rusher.

Before being let go in June 2023, Cook played with the Vikings for six years, during which time he was selected to the Pro Bowl on four occasions.

Cook, 28, recently completed a campaign in which he rushed for 1,173 yards and eight scores on 264 attempts in 17 games, in addition to contributing 39 catches for 295 yards and two more scores.

Dalvin Cook has made a total of $32,217,150 in his NFL career, all with the Minnesota Vikings, per Spotrac.

Cook, whose rookie deal was slated to expire after the 2020 NFL season, agreed to a deal for a five year extension with the Minnesota Vikings. At signing, $16.325 million of the $28.125 million in total guarantees were included in the extension. A $3.1 million annual rate was applied to the RB's $15.5 million signing bonus.

Dalvin Cook's contract details with the New York Jets

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Monday, Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets have reached an agreement on a one-year contract valued up to $8.6 million, cementing the Jets' playoff aspirations for 2023.

Cook's contract now has the highest pay of any running back who signed in free agency this offseason.

After racking up 5,993 yards on the ground with the Minnesota Vikings—the third most in the history of the team after Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith—Cook was cut by the team in June. With 1,282 and 47, respectively, he is fifth overall in rushing attempts and fourth in rushing touchdowns.

After Cook exceeded 1,000 rushing yards for the fourth straight season, the Vikings released him to free up salary contract space.

Cook's acquisition is the most recent move in a historic year for the New York team. Of course, the team's capacity to complete the deal to get Aaron Rodgers was the most significant event of the offseason.

With the additions of Dalvin Cook, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Mecole Hardman this summer, the Jets should now be seen as a serious contender for the Super Bowl when the regular season starts in a few weeks.