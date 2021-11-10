"Victim of domestic abuse and extortion" - Dalvin Cooks' agent tries to spin abuse narrative on its head

If you are confused about the situation regarding Dalvin Cook's domestic abuse situation, you aren't the only one. In fact, it would be odd if you clearly understood what happened.

Here's what we know so far.

Dalvin Cook was sued by Gracelyn Trimble, who was alleging domestic abuse charges. Cook's agent made the rounds, talking to various media personas and giving Cook's side of the story.

According to Pro Football Talk, Cook paints a different story.

Is Dalvin Cook's agent cooking up a story?

Dalvin Cook was inside his home last November when a woman unlawfully entered the premises and Cook took action. Cook and the woman engaged in what they say is a legal physical exchange under Minnesota's Castle Doctrine.

It is implied that the woman was Trimble. The story was vague and didn't offer many details.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Minnesota Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion – there’s pending litigation, according to his agent Zac Hiller. Minnesota Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion – there’s pending litigation, according to his agent Zac Hiller.

Minnesota's Castle Doctrine essentially allows one to safeguard their home by any means necessary if they feel threatened. The full wording of the law can be found on Minnesota's official website of the legislature.

"The intentional taking of the life of another is not authorized by section 609.06 , except when necessary in resisting or preventing an offense which the actor reasonably believes exposes the actor or another to great bodily harm or death, or preventing the commission of a felony in the actor's place of abode."

Cook's agent alleges he was simply defending himself. The story is confusing and ambiguous.

No matter which party is guilty, it will be up to the court system to figure out the truth. If Cook is found guilty, it could give the NFL reason to enact punishment.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Vikings’ statement on Dalvin Cook contending that he was attacked: Vikings’ statement on Dalvin Cook contending that he was attacked: https://t.co/4R3q94mIFI NFL statement on dispute between Dalvin Cook and an acquaintance: “The Vikings notified the league of the matter. We will decline further comment at this time.” twitter.com/adamschefter/s… NFL statement on dispute between Dalvin Cook and an acquaintance: “The Vikings notified the league of the matter. We will decline further comment at this time.” twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Punishments could include fines or potentially a suspension, depending on how the trial goes. It is unclear when a decision could be reached.

Typically, courts can take a full year or longer as the entire system is backlogged nationwide.

Dalvin Cook has missed extensive time due to injuries with the Vikings

If Cook misses time because of this, it wouldn't be the first time the Vikings have been without him for an extended period of time. Cook's career has been permeated by injuries leading to missed time.

According to Draft Sharks, Cook has a 95 percent chance of injury in 2021. That said, when healthy, Cook is a top-five running back in most circles.

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

He's coming off his best season in the NFL. In 2020, Cook had 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns. It was the second season in a row in which he had earned more than 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns.

That said, 2021 has not been quite as kind to the running back. Roughly halfway through the season, Cook has 554 yards and two touchdowns.

