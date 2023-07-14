Dan Dakich questions whether Bill Belichick can stomach NFL without Tom Brady

Bill Belichick will go down as the greatest head coach in NFL history in the eyes of many fans. The 71-year-old will be entering his 29th season as a head coach in the league and his 24th with the Patriots.

Belichick has enjoyed a great deal of success with the franchise, most of which with the future Hall of Famer Tom Brady at quarterback.

However, NFL analyst Dan Dakich spoke on the "Don't @ Me" podcast for Outkick. He said that Belichick struggles without Brady:

"When he was wrong about Tom Brady and by any measure, you can argue that Bill Belichick was 1,000% wrong about Tom Brady. 12 and four in 2019, all right. Seven and nine without Brady. Ten and seven without Brady. Eight, nine without Brady. I don't know.

"Now, without Brady last three years, seven and nine, let's do the math. Ten and seven. I don't know about you, but that's 17 and 16. And then eight and nine. 25 and 25. That's what he is, 25 and 25. 25 and 27 if you add in the playoffs... He should be on the hot seat.

"But Bill Belichick without Brady is I don't know, kind of like me with hair."

Belichick and Brady spent two decades together with the New England Patriots. In all, New England won 30 playoff games, competing in the AFC Championship game 13 times. New England made nine Super Bowl appearances, winning six Lombardi Trophies with the head coach and quarterback duo.

Has Bill Belichick made the playoffs without Tom Brady in his coaching career?

Brady and Belichick after winning Super Bowl 51

The three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year has yet to win a playoff game without Brady in New England. However, Belichick has won a playoff game in his career without the legendary quarterback.

The six-time Super Bowl winner got his first head coaching job with the Cleveland Browns and led the franchise to a playoff win in the 1994 season.

Mr. Cleveland @MrCleveland_216

25 yrs ago On This Day: 1/1/199525 yrs ago #Browns last playoff win & Bill Belichick's 1st in 20-13 Wilcard W vs. Bill Parcells' Patriots. Less dramatic, but shades of 'The Catch' Joe Montana to Dwight Clark on this Vinny Testaverde to Mark Carrier TD! The late Casey Coleman on radio call.

We'll see if Bill Belichick can lead the Patriots to the playoffs in a very competitive AFC in 2023.

