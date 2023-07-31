Dan Snyder is no longer the owner of the Washington Commanders as the franchise was officially sold to a group led by businessman Josh Harris. Snyder left an exit statement in which he noted how diverse the team was under his leadership.

Peter King of NBC Sports wholeheartedly disagreed with that sentiment. King expressed his anger towards the comments made by former Commanders owner.

The long-time NFL writer noted how 'tone-deaf' Snyder was with his remarks:

"Snyder’s exit statement led the league in tone-deafness. The second sentence in it: “We are proud to have built the most diverse leadership group of any NFL team, including having the highest representation of women, underrepresented groups, and the first full time black female coach in league history.

"You built nothing, man, other than your investment portfolio."

The Washington Commanders was sold to Harris and his group, which also includes NBA legend Magic Johnson, for $6.05 billion. Dan Snyder bought the Washington franchise in May 1999 for $800 million.

Under Snyder's ownership, Washington had six winning seasons, four non-losing seasons, and 14 losing seasons. Their last playoff appearance was in the 2020 season. He had 10 head coaches over his 24-year run as the owner.

NFL released its findings in Dan Snyder investigation

Former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder

Last February, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hired former United States attorney Mary Jo White to lead an investigation into Snyder and the Commanders.

The findings by White and her team noted the accusations of sexual harassment and financial misconduct by Dan Snyder were true. The statement read:

"After extensive investigation, we have sustained both Tiffani Johnston's allegation of sexual harassment by Mr. Snyder and Jason Friedman's allegation of deliberate underreporting of NFL revenues by the Club to avoid its VTS sharing obligations.

"We found that the evidence was insufficient to demonstrate Mr. Snyder's involvement in the calendar photo incident or in the security deposit issues, and was inconclusive as to his personal participation in the Club's improper shielding of VTS revenues."

Snyder was also fined $60 million as a result of the investigation. The same amount was found to be improperly shielded by the team under Snyder.

