Over the past few years, the Washington Commanders have come under immense scrutiny over the management's mishandling of the franchise. From allegations involving a toxic workplace and covering up sexual assault, to suing their own fans over season tickets, it's safe to say, it wasn't an easy ride for Washington under Dan Snyder's reign.

While incompetence marred the franchise off the field, not much could be said about their on-field performances either. And one of their worst decisions came all the way back in 2009.

During spring, the team signed free-agent defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth to a jaw-dropping $100,000,000 contract seven-year deal. Expectations were high when Haynesworth arrived in the national capital.

After all, he was a two-time Pro Bowler, renowned for his dominance on the defensive line during his time with the Tennessee Titans. However, from the outset, the signs weren't promising. In the end, his on-field performance with Washington in his first season was underwhelming, to say the least.

To make matters worse, Haynesworth's demeanor off the field became a significant concern for the franchise. He openly questioned the team's defensive scheme multiple times throughout the season, thus creating a disruptive atmosphere within the locker room.

As a new dawn arrived in the form of head coach Mike Shanahan, matters only got worse with Haynesworth. Clash after clash with the coaching staff marked the offseason and saw the defensive tackle get minimal action, appearing in just eight games without a single start.

By the time the 2011 NFL Draft approached, the team was desperate to get rid themselves of Haynesworth. The New England Patriots decided to take a gamble and parted with a fifth-round pick in exchange for the once $100,000,000 star.

Looking back, the NFL Network labeled it the "worst free-agent signing over the past 10 years."

Washington Commnaders' $6.05 billion sale ushers another new era for franchise

The Washington Commanders are now under new ownership, as NFL owners unanimously voted to approve the sale of the team from the Snyder family to a group led by Josh Harris.

The staggering sum of $6.05 billion is what the Harris group is paying for the franchise, setting a new record for the highest sum ever paid for an NFL team.

Magic Johnson too is part of the ownership group as the Lakers legend expands his portfolio of sports franchises.