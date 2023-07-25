Patriots Super Bowl champion speculates on $15,000,000 Bill Belichick replacement with New England HC in the hot seat

Longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn't mentioned that he is considering retirement. But there has been some speculation that he may be headed toward his final season in the NFL.

It appears that one of his former players is wondering who his successor could be if and when he does call it a career.

On Tuesday, Super Bowl champion cornerback Asante Samuel posed a question on Twitter. He asked his followers if they believed Joe Judge would soon take over as the Patriots' head coach. Joe Judge is currently an offensive assistant for the New England Patriots.

"Do y’all think Joe Judge will take over the head coaching job with the patriots soon?"

Asante Samuel, who played for Belichick from 2003 until 2007, is looking ahead to the next era of the Patriots organization. If the team were to consider a successor for the eight-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, Joe Judge could be a candidate.

Judge was the head coach of the New York Giants in January 2020 on a contract that paid him $5 million per season. He held the position for two seasons and led the New York Giants to a disappointing 10-23 record. It was then that he returned to the New England Patriots where he was previously the special teams coordinator.

How long has Bill Belichick been the HC of the New England Patriots?

Bill Belichick will undoubtedly go down as one of the most winning head coaches in the National Football League. Since being hired by the New England Patriots in 2000, he has won six Super Bowl titles with the team.

Before he created a dynasty with the Patriots though, he worked his way up the coaching tree. He began as a special assistant for the Baltimore Colts in 1975 and then with the Detroit Lions in 1976.

In 1978, he was hired as the assistant special teams and defensive assitant for the Denver Broncos. However it was when he accepted the same position with the New York Giants in 1979 that he found his first success.

Belichick's defensive scheme is credited for the success of the New York Giants' win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXI and Super Bowl XXV.

Belichick received his first head coaching job in 1991 when he was hired by the Cleveland Browns. After five seasons, he had just a 36-44 record, which cost him the job. He then spent time as an assitant head coach for the Patriots and New York Jets from 1996 until 1999. It was then that he was hired by New England as the head coach and general manager.

