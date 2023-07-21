Why did Dan Snyder receive a $60,000,000 fine after Commanders sale? Details about findings from Mary Jo White’s investigation

The curtain came down on Dan Snyder's ownership of the Washington Commanders and with it he was slapped with a 60 million dollars fine based on the findings of the Mary Jo White investigation. With this, he made a piece of unwanted history. He is now the person with two of the biggest fines in the NFL.

He was previously fined $10 million in 2021 for making the Washington football franchise a hostile working place. But this fine far surpassed that because he was directly implicated in inappropriate behavior.

Mary Jo White found that Dan Snyder had sexually harassed former employee Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager for the team. She had told a congressional committee that the he had put his hand on her leg under the table at a work dinner and tried to persuade her to get into his limousine. The investigation corroborated the allegations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said,

“The conduct substantiated in Ms. White’s findings has no place in the NFL. We strive for workplaces that are safe, respectful and professional. What Ms. Johnston experienced is inappropriate and contrary to the NFL’s values.”

He continued,

“The findings speak for themselves. We had an obligation to release those publicly. We shared those with the ownership today, and we had a full discussion on that.”

The report also found that the Washington Commanders' owner underreported revenue to the tune of $11 million. It marks a sorry end of a saga for Dan Snyder, who ownership of the franchise for 24 years was a mess on and off the field. Besides the two fines he accumulated because of his actions, the team made the playoffs only six times under his onwership and never reached the Super Bowl.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



Hence the $60 million fine for Snyder, who exits the NFL with $6.05 billion, and maximum disgrace. The conclusion of Mary Jo White’s report on Dan Snyder and the #Commanders says allegations of sexual harassment by Snyder and deliberate underreporting of revenues were sustained.Hence the $60 million fine for Snyder, who exits the NFL with $6.05 billion, and maximum disgrace. pic.twitter.com/OcdSGlb4p3

Josh Harris takes onwership of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder

The NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to the group led by Josh Harris. The NFL commissioner congratulated the incoming owner, saying,

“Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A monumental Washington day: NFL owners now have unanimously approved the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris, per league source.

Dan Snyder purchased the team for $750 million in 1999 and has sold it for a reported $6.05 billion dollars. Despite the $60 million fine that he has now accrued, after his alleged misconduct was made public, he has made a substantial profit on his initial investment.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence