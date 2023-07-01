Representative Jamie Raskin has called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to release the Mary Jo White report on the Washington Commanders scandal. With the impending sale of the Washington franchise set to go through in a vote scheduled on July 20, it will draw the curtains on Dan Snyder's ownership of the club.

However, one of the reasons that the current owner is selling the franchise is because he position became untenable among the owners, fanbase and general public. Much it stems from allegations of an intimidating workplace rife with sexual harrasment and bullying. Mary Jo White led the second of those investigations into the issue.

Roger Goodell had previously said at a owner's meeting in May regarding the report,

"[W]e have pledged to make sure we tell our ownership. And we’ve pledged to make sure that the findings are made public. So we will do that.”

Now representative Jamie Raskin, who is also the ranking member of the U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Committee, is pushing him to honor that pledge.

MarkMaske @MarkMaske From our story... Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote today to Roger Goodell: "In light of the impending sale of the Commanders franchise, I urge you to honor your commitment to release the report in its entirety and ‘take additional disciplinary action if warranted.’ ” From our story... Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote today to Roger Goodell: "In light of the impending sale of the Commanders franchise, I urge you to honor your commitment to release the report in its entirety and ‘take additional disciplinary action if warranted.’ ”

How did the Mary Jo White report come about which Rep. Jamie Raskin is asking Roger Goodell to make public?

Lawyer Beth Wilkinson had initially led an investigation into the claims of workplace harrasment, which concluded in 2021. It affirmed that the Washington Commanders, under Dan Snyder, had created a culture where sexual harrasment, intimidation and bullying were commonplace.

Following that the NFL fined the franchise $10 million and Dan Snyder had to step back from day-to-day operations that were then given to his wife Tanya Snyder.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform, where Representative Jamie Raskin sits, also published a report in December 2022. It concluded after a 14-month probe that the Washington owner had misled them during his testimony. A former cheerleader testified of sexual harrasment and a former video production manager also said that Dan Snyder had asked for a compilation of a cheerleader photoshoot when they were undressed.

However, in the iterim, after the Wilkinson investigation, in February 2022 former Commanders employee Tiffani Johnston came forward alleging,

"[Dan Snyder] harassed her at a team dinner, putting his hand on her thigh and pressing her toward his limo."

Ben Standig @BenStandig Spoke w/ @LisaBanksKMB on @1067theFan . She said that her client, Tiffani Johnston, has spoken multiple times with Mary Jo White, who is overseeing the NFL investigation into Johnston's allegations of harassment by Dan Snyder. Thinks findings could come out in the next month. Spoke w/ @LisaBanksKMB on @1067theFan. She said that her client, Tiffani Johnston, has spoken multiple times with Mary Jo White, who is overseeing the NFL investigation into Johnston's allegations of harassment by Dan Snyder. Thinks findings could come out in the next month.

This then created the need for a second investigation, which was led by Mary Jo White. It is this report that Representative Jamie Raskin is now asking Roger Goodell to release as this has the potential to have additional information into the workplace culture. With the Commanders sale expected to go through soon, the report could also follow.

