“A**hole, bad guy, screwing up” – John Middlekauff goes in on Dan Snyder in spectacular recap of horror tenure

The Dan Snyder era in Washington is reportedly over as the longtime owner sold the team to a group led by Josh Harris. For some Commanders fans, the long national nightmare is over. On his show on The Volume, John Middlekauff didn't hold back on his feelings about Snyder and his tenure as Commanders owner. He went on to list the various issues involving both Snyder and the franchise.

Middlekauff said:

“We knew Dan Snyder was probably never coming back. Just one of the most embarrassing tenures you’ll ever see. Team has pretty consistently sucked. The owner constantly been in the headlines for just terrible things. I mean, a**hole, bad guy, screwing up, it just hasn’t worked.

"And to rid themselves of this guy, however they did it. There was collateral damage. I mean, Jon Gruden got fired in the takedown of Dan Snyder. Just scandal after scandal after scandal.”

To Middlekauff's point, Daniel Snyder found himself embroiled in continuous scandals as the owner of the Washington Commanders. The foundation for the years-long investigation into the Washington organization dates back to May 2018. A New York Times report stated that five former cheerleaders were sexually harassed and intimidated by the team.

In July 2020, allegations were made by 17 women, including 15 former team employees, of sexual harassment by those within the franchise. The league fined the Commanders $10 million as the investigation uncovered a “highly unprofessional” workplace setting.

Another scandal saw the soon-to-be former Commanders owner's emails leaked, leading to the resignation of then-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in October 2021.

New claims against Daniel Snyder surfaced last February. Former cheerleader Tiffani Johnston, who would later be an executive with the team, accused Synder of sexual misconduct. Johnston made the claim at a hearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

How much did Dan Snyder sell the Commanders for?

Snyder sold the team for $6.05 billion after buying the team for $800 million in May 1999. The Commanders made the playoffs six times, winning just two playoff games in 24 seasons under Dan Snyder. They had just three seasons of 10+ wins in that stretch.

Washington Commanders sale: All you need to know about Josh Harris' ownership group

Harris is the co-owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils. He's also a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harris is the head of an investment group that includes Maryland businessman and philanthropist Mitchell Rales and NBA great Magic Johnson.

The $6.05 billion is the biggest amount paid for an NFL franchise, passing the Denver Broncos' sale of $4.65 billion last year.

