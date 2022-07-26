Danny Amendola career stats: How many teams did retired NFL star play for?

Danny Amendola has announced his retirement. He was a long-time New England Patriot and one of the top wide receivers for Tom Brady.

The wide receiver made his name known in the playoffs after routinely stepping up for clutch catches when Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski were unable to get the job done. Many Patriots fans believe they wouldn't have the same number of Super Bowl rings without Amendola.

Some may be wondering what the wide receiver has been up to since his time with the Patriots ended. How many teams did he ultimately play for and how many rings did he end up acquiring? Here's a look back at his career.

Danny Amendola played for Patriots, Texans, Dolphins, Lions, and Rams

According to Pro Football Reference, the wide receiver played for five teams. He started with the Rams in 2009 as an undrafted free agent. He stuck with the team through the 2012 season.

At 28 years old, he landed with the New England Patriots, where he began to make a name for himself with Tom Brady.

He played with the team through the 2017 season. At 33, he spent a season with the Miami Dolphins.

In 2019, at 34, he went to the Detroit Lions and played with Matthew Stafford. Lastly, he went to the Houston Texans in 2021 at 36 years of age. Despite a 13-season career, the wide receiver never had a 1000-yard season.

His best season came in his second year in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams when he earned 689 yards and three touchdowns. He never caught more than four touchdowns in a season. That said, his playoff performances with Brady were his biggest moments in the spotlight.

How many Super Bowl rings does Danny Amendola have?

Between 2013 and 2017, the wide receiver played in a whopping 13 playoff games. If those 13 playoff games were spread out equally over his playing career, he would have made the playoffs every single season of his career. Outside of his time with New England, he never played with a team in the postseason.

That said, when the going was good, how many Super Bowl rings did he earn? In total, he had three chances to win one with the team. In three Super Bowl appearances, he won two rings. One ring came from the infamous Seahawks Super Bowl that was defined by Malcolm Butler's interception.

The other ring came from the infamous 28-3 comeback from the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. Amendola's final Super Bowl appearance came in the shootout against Nick Foles in 2017.

