Davante Adams issues warning to opposition over mocking Aaron Rodgers' belt celebration

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has one of the most iconic NFL celebrations among players, right up there with Cam Newton's Superman and Rob Gronkowski's spike. Rodgers' title belt celebration, aka the Discount Double Check, is the second-biggest in Green Bay behind the Lambeau Leap.

The golden rule in the NFL is that karma is real and disgracing a team or player's celebration could come back to bite you. This has happened often with the Terrible Towel and the Dallas Cowboys star logo on the field, and Aaron Rodgers' title belt motion could make the list next.

Bears lose 45-30 after mocking QB Aaron Rodgers' belt celebration

The Chicago Bears entered Week 14 wanting some payback against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Green Bay beat them 24-14 back in October and Rodgers proclaimed that he still owned them, which isn't wrong considering Rodgers is 22-5 against Chicago.

During the Packers' opening drive this past weekend, Bears linebacker Robert Quinn sacked Rodgers and used the Packers quarterback's trademark belt celebration against him, mocking the 2020 NFL MVP. After the eventual 45-30 win over the Bears, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams simply posted this on Twitter:

Davante Adams @tae15adams Question….when has mocking the belt ever worked out well?? Lol Question….when has mocking the belt ever worked out well?? Lol

Aaron Rodgers threw for 341 yards in the game against Chicago, and 335 of them (along with four touchdowns) came after Quinn's mockery. The narrative caused Twitter to erupt, highlighting several reasons why one should never mock the belt. Just ask Stephen Tulloch.

Jason Wilde @jasonjwilde @tae15adams I mean, Stephen Tulloch tearing his ACL doing The Belt is the 🐐 of mocking it working out badly for the person, right? Think this happened your rookie year, maybe? @tae15adams I mean, Stephen Tulloch tearing his ACL doing The Belt is the 🐐 of mocking it working out badly for the person, right? Think this happened your rookie year, maybe? https://t.co/JYfzy2G65Y

Tulloch tore his ACL and missed the rest of his rookie season in 2014 after injuring himself while imitating the belt celebration.

Milwaukee sports reporter Scott Grodsky and Packers running back Aaron Jones had their own answers to Davante Adams' question:

Scott Grodsky @ScottGrodsky The #Packers scored on 5 of their next 7 drives after Robert Quinn mocked the belt. The #Packers scored on 5 of their next 7 drives after Robert Quinn mocked the belt. https://t.co/QZIgYt94GX

