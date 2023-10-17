David Montgomery injury update: Latest on Lions RB for Fantasy Football Week 7

David Montgomery has been a massive reason for the Detroit Lions’ sensational start to the 2023 NFL season. He has 94 carries for 385 yards and six touchdowns through five games. Those numbers make his three-year, $18 million deal with Detroit look like a bargain.

However, Montgomery was visibly shaken when he left their Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early. Will this recent injury force him to miss more playing time? Or can he recover fast enough to play in Week 7?

David Montgomery injury update

In a recent press conference, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared that David Montgomery might be out of action for a while. He hinted at Montgomery having problems with his cartilage.

While Campbell doesn’t know how long the running back will be sideline, he mentioned that the injury isn’t easy to deal with for running backs. If he misses some games, his fantasy football owners will struggle to replace the fantasy football points he delivers.

Through five games, he averages 13.2 points per game in standard mode. He scored a season-high 32.1 points during their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. He has delivered double-digit fantasy points in four of Detroit’s six games.

What happened to David Montgomery?

David Montgomery caught a screen pass from quarterback Jared Goff, turning it into a 19-yard gain. However, the play ended when he was tackled from behind by two Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders. He got up after getting assistance from their trainers and never returned to the game.

While the Lions won that game to improve to 5-1, Montgomery finished with only six carries for 14 yards, easily his worst game this season. Campbell also shared that initial X-rays on his ribs returned negative results. He will undergo more tests to reveal the injury’s extent.

His absence will further deplete the Lions’ running back rotation. Jahmyr Gibbs is already out after missing two straight games due to a hamstring injury. That leaves Detroit with Craig Reynolds and Devine Ozigbo as the only active backfield players.

Meanwhile, David Montgomery has already missed some games this season. He did not play during their Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons because of a thigh bruise. He was expected to miss multiple games after that injury but played in their Week 4 Thursday Night Football game against the Packers.

When will David Montgomery return?

If even Campbell has no idea when Montgomery will return, then it’s time for his fantasy football owners to plan accordingly. They must find a replacement from the waiver wire or via trade to address the void he will temporarily leave.

Missing some games will also halt Montgomery’s impressive 2023 NFL season. Last year, he finished with 801 yards and five touchdowns with the Chicago Bears. With the pace he was currently in, David Montgomery could have had the second 1,000-yard season in his five-season career.

But his ability to finish touchdown runs will hurt his fantasy owners the most. He has six in five games, tied for third among running backs. That’s a production level only Christian McCaffrey and Raheem Mostert have surpassed.