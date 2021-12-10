NFL Throwback: Demaryius Thomas and Tim Tebow produce one of the most memorable playoff moments

Demaryius Thomas has passed away at the age of 33, just weeks before his December 25th birthday. The former Broncos wide receiver was found deceased at his home in Roswell, Georgia, according to Adam Schefter.

The wide receiver was a first-round pick and a five-time Pro-Bowler as well as a Super Bowl Champion with the Denver Broncos.

Thomas' death has shocked the league. Support and prayers were extended to Thomas and his family from fans, pundits, and teammates across the National Football League.

At this time, many are thinking about the player he was and some of his accomplishments and best moments with the Broncos, including his one-play touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs.

Demaryius Thomas' historical overtime play

Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA One of the greatest moments in sports history, brought to you by Tim Tebow and Demaryius Thomas. 🙏 One of the greatest moments in sports history, brought to you by Tim Tebow and Demaryius Thomas. 🙏 https://t.co/F7LnmGp871

The play happened in the Wild Card round of the playoffs in 2011 after Denver completed an unlikely turnaround under Tim Tebow, winning the division at 8-8.

The Broncos started the season 2-5 and then ripped off six wins in a row to get to 8-5. They lost the last three games and many thought they'd be a one-and-done out.

Remarkably, the Broncos went toe-to-toe with the Steelers and forced overtime. The Broncos won the coin toss and received the ball and the rest is history.

On the first play with the pristine "15:00" showing on the game clock, Tebow hiked the ball from the shotgun with a receiver to his left.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Demaryius Thomas, a first-round pick, five-time Pro-Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion for Denver Broncos, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga. He would have turned 34 Christmas Day. Demaryius Thomas, a first-round pick, five-time Pro-Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion for Denver Broncos, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga. He would have turned 34 Christmas Day. https://t.co/G6td6do0u2

Tebow faked a handoff and threw a deep post route to Demaryius Thomas, who outran the rest of the defense and stormed to the endzone, shocking the NFL world. The play was a pillar of Demaryius Thomas' legacy and cemented the legend of Tim Tebow.

The play will be a decade old in January.

Demaryius Thomas was just getting started as the Broncos landed Peyton Manning during the offseason. Thomas was instrumental in Manning's record-setting offenses of the early 20-teens.

Without Thomas, Manning would not have set the record for touchdowns in a season, points in a season, and passing yards in a season.

From 2012-2016, Thomas has earned at least 1,083 yards and five touchdowns each season. From 2012-2015, Thomas has earned at least 1,304 yards and six touchdowns.

His best season came in 2014 when the franchise wide receiver earned 1,619 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thomas is a future Ring of Famer for the Broncos and a strong contender to be a Hall of Famer one day as well.

Edited by LeRon Haire