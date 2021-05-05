Denver Broncos Draft Picks 2021: Who Did The Broncos Pick? Full List Of Selections

The Denver Broncos were in a unique spot with news of Aaron Rodgers' interest coming to light. Here are the Denver Broncos Draft Picks for 2021.The Denver Broncos 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

# 1 Round 1, Pick 9: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Patrick Surtain II was the ninth pick in the Draft. The young corner was seen by many as the best in the draft and many have compared him to Richard Sherman. The 6'2" corner played for Alabama, where he undoubtedly gained a massive amount of playoff experience that will help the Broncos in January.

Patrick Surtain II is headed to Denver 🔒 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/SpumH7r72f — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2021

Overall, Surtain's ceiling could reach near the top of the league as a lockdown cornerback, a luxury when facing the Kansas City Chiefs twice per year.

# 2 Round 2, Pick 35: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

Javonte Williams went early in the second round to the Denver Broncos. He joins a team with Melvin Gordon III and is expected to share the rock with him. At 5'10", he should be able to lose the defense behind his larger linemen on occasion and sneak through the defense.

RB1 JAVONTE WILLIAMS



Welcome to Denver



pic.twitter.com/9JrJBrRI6I — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2021

His college career saw his statistics grow year-over-year, so Broncos fans will be hoping that he will be able to continue the pattern this fall.

# 3 Round 3, Pick 98: Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

The Denver Broncos have needed offensive line help about as bad as anyone in the NFL and Quinn Meinerz was picked to provide relief. At 6'3" and 320 lbs, the hope is that Meinerz can help the offensive line sooner rather than later and be able to open some holes for Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III.

# 4 Round 3, Pick 105: Baron Browning, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos have needed a consistent starter here for several seasons. The hope is that Browning will be able to learn from head coach Vic Fangio in order to fill the need. NFL.com expects the young rookie to be a bit of a project but someone who can take over the starting role in two seasons. The Broncos might need him sooner.

# 5 Round 5, Pick 152: Caden Sterns, Texas

The Denver Broncos almost lost safety Kareem Jackson this off-season and thus wanted to bring about his replacement. Their first hope will be that Caden Sterns can grow into the starting role. At 6'0", he should be able to roughly match any receiver in a jump-ball situation. Sterns is currently expected to be in the background this year.

# 6 Round 5, Pick 164: Jamar Johnson, Indiana

The Denver Broncos were really in the mood for safety as they chose a safety for the second pick in a row. NFL.com projects that he should have a chance to start. The hope is that either Johnson or Sterns will be good enough to take over for Kareem Jackson in the next year or two.

# 7 Round 6, Pick 219: Seth Williams, Auburn

Seth Williams was taken late in the draft and joins an already-stacked receiving room that includes Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick.

Williams' pick is a bit of a head scratcher but this late in the draft, dart throws come quickly and often and that is what the selection of Williams was.

# 8 Round 7, Pick 237: Kary Vincent, LSU

The Denver Broncos' selection of Kary Vincent came in the twilight of the Draft. At 5'10", the prospect feels a little undersized, but his presence adds potential depth to an already-solid cornerback room. NFL.com has Vincent listed as an expected good backup.

# 9 Round 7, Pick 239: Jonathon Cooper, LB, Ohio State

Jonathon Cooper was at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama this winter. Additionally, he played in 72 games at Ohio State where he earned 72 tackles, nine sacks, and two passes defended. The hope is that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio can get him to play beyond his selection and make the roster.

# 10 Round 7, Pick 253: Marquiss Spencer, DE, Mississippi State

Marquiss Spencer was the last pick of the 2021 Denver Broncos Draft Class. At 6' 4", Spencer has a good size but NFL.com believes he will be in a fight to make the practice squad.