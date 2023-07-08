Deshaun Watson will be entering his second season with the Cleveland Browns in the upcoming season and is putting in the work this offseason. The quarterback was seen throwing at the University of Miami's campus ahead of training camp.

However, other quarterbacks, past and present, have been living it up this offseason.

Joe Burrow and Tom Brady were recently spotted at a party held in the Hamptons, as Kenny Pickett was celebrating getting married. Many NFL fans took to Twitter to react to the Browns star's offseason compared to Brady and Burrow:

Other fans are defending Watson for working out this offseason, while Burrow and Pickett are enjoying themselves.

Just stop. Based on last year he NEEDS to put in work. Just to be the third best QB in his own division

That's bc he needs to put in the work… burrow doesn't need to work 24/7 to be great.

Rory @R0ryMclaughlin



My dude Watson has been at it too.

Deshaun Watson served an 11-game suspension last season and was fined $5 million after breaching the NFL's personal-conduct policy. Watson made his debut against his former team, the Houston Texans, after the conclusion of his suspension.

Watson threw for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions in his six starts for the Cleveland Browns. The team finished with a 7 - 10 record, last in the AFC North.

Key matchups for Deshaun Watson and the Browns this season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The three-time Pro Bowler will face Burrow and Pickett twice this season as the Browns will play the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively. Besides their divisional games, the Browns have some key matchups this season.

Cleveland will face the San Francisco 49ers at home while taking on the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

In Week 14, Watson and the Browns will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cleveland. The team will play in the Thursday Night Football finale against the New York Jets in the next-to-last week of the regular season.

Watson last made a playoff appearance with the Texans in the 2019 season. The Browns' last appearance in the postseason was in the 2020 season. Based on the offseason, the Browns quarterback looks poised to get the team to a winning record and the playoffs once again.

