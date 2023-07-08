NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Deshaun Watson gets trashed as fans hype up Tom Brady, Joe Burrow-starring Hamptons party - “He’s banned”

Deshaun Watson gets trashed as fans hype up Tom Brady, Joe Burrow-starring Hamptons party - “He’s banned”

By LaDarius Brown
Modified Jul 08, 2023 19:10 GMT
Fans trash Deshaun Watson (C) as they back Joe Burrow (R) and Tom Brady (L) attending Hamptons party
Fans trash Deshaun Watson (C) as they back Joe Burrow (R) and Tom Brady (L) attending Hamptons party

Deshaun Watson will be entering his second season with the Cleveland Browns in the upcoming season and is putting in the work this offseason. The quarterback was seen throwing at the University of Miami's campus ahead of training camp.

However, other quarterbacks, past and present, have been living it up this offseason.

Joe Burrow and Tom Brady were recently spotted at a party held in the Hamptons, as Kenny Pickett was celebrating getting married. Many NFL fans took to Twitter to react to the Browns star's offseason compared to Brady and Burrow:

Because Deshaun Watson is banned from these events. twitter.com/scuba_steve26/…
@Scuba_Steve26 Joe Burrow 0 sexual assault chargesKenny Pickett 0 sexual assault chargesDeshaun Watson putting in work on Instagram and Tik Tok to find tens of sexual assault victimsI'll take the dudes that are just smoking and drinking
I think Deshaun has done all the extra curricular activities he’s able to do for awhile twitter.com/scuba_steve26/…
Kenny Pickett: Joe Burrow: Deshaun Watson: Sexual Assault allegations🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/scuba_steve26/…
Because Watson is legally barred from either of these situations. twitter.com/scuba_steve26/…
@Scuba_Steve26 Hopefully he’s finding SOME way to relax and unwind
Make sure that your quarterback stays out of Massage Envy twitter.com/Scuba_Steve26/…

Other fans are defending Watson for working out this offseason, while Burrow and Pickett are enjoying themselves.

@Scuba_Steve26 Just stop. Based on last uear he NEEDS to put in work. Just to he the third best WB in his own division
@Scuba_Steve26 That’s bc he needs to put in the work… burrow doesn’t need to work 24/7 to be great.
@Scuba_Steve26 My dude Watson has been at it too. Come on now

Deshaun Watson served an 11-game suspension last season and was fined $5 million after breaching the NFL's personal-conduct policy. Watson made his debut against his former team, the Houston Texans, after the conclusion of his suspension.

Watson threw for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions in his six starts for the Cleveland Browns. The team finished with a 7 - 10 record, last in the AFC North.

Key matchups for Deshaun Watson and the Browns this season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The three-time Pro Bowler will face Burrow and Pickett twice this season as the Browns will play the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively. Besides their divisional games, the Browns have some key matchups this season.

Cleveland will face the San Francisco 49ers at home while taking on the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

youtube-cover

In Week 14, Watson and the Browns will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cleveland. The team will play in the Thursday Night Football finale against the New York Jets in the next-to-last week of the regular season.

Watson last made a playoff appearance with the Texans in the 2019 season. The Browns' last appearance in the postseason was in the 2020 season. Based on the offseason, the Browns quarterback looks poised to get the team to a winning record and the playoffs once again.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...