Deshaun Watson vs Baker Mayfield: How have the two NFL QBs careers fared thus far?

Initially, two quarterbacks in two different divisions, Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield were seldom compared. However, this changed when the Cleveland Browns paid an arm and a leg to the Houston Texans in exchange for the quarterback. Since then, both quarterbacks have dominated the conversation.

Fans and pundits dropped millions of takes on the situation while waiting to find out what the full scope of the punishment was going to be for the quarterback. Deshaun Watson is now expected to play a significant number of games this year. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield is favorited by many to win the starting job in Carolina. Many see the need for a comparison between the two quarterbacks.

Who has had the best career so far? Here's a look at what each player has accomplished so far in their career.

Deshaun Watson or Baker Mayfield?

The new Browns quarterback was originally drafted 12th overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans in 2017. In his first season, he went 3-3 but threw for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference. In 2018, the quarterback's winning percentage jumped to an 11-5 record.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Trevor Bauer got a 324 game MLB suspension — two years — for non-criminal sexual assault allegations. Deshaun Watson, so far, got six NFL games for 30 women’s non-criminal allegations. Bauer’s suspension will cost him over $60 million, Watson’s suspension will cost him $300k. Trevor Bauer got a 324 game MLB suspension — two years — for non-criminal sexual assault allegations. Deshaun Watson, so far, got six NFL games for 30 women’s non-criminal allegations. Bauer’s suspension will cost him over $60 million, Watson’s suspension will cost him $300k.

He threw for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His team made the playoffs but lost in the first game. In 2019, he threw for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, going 10-5. In 2020, he threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, going 4-12.

Twenty-twenty-two will be his first action since missing the 2021 season due to a long list of lawsuits, resulting from alleged sexual misconduct. In total, Watson has thrown for 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. Overall, the quarterback's statistics have been consistently good, but his recent losses and attendance issues have left a lot of room for improvement.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source. Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source.

Meanwhile, Mayfield was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. In his rookie season, the quarterback arguably accomplished more than Watson when he threw for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He went 6-8, lifting the team to a higher level after a 1-31 run over the team's previous two seasons.

In 2019, the quarterback took a big step back, throwing for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He went 6-10, giving Watson a clear edge in a comparison between both players' second years in the league. In 2020, the quarterback rebounded, throwing for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions while going 11-5. The team won a playoff game on his watch, which was the team's first since 2002.

In 2021, however, the quarterback once again slipped up, throwing for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions en route to a 6-8 record. Overall, while more available than No. 4, Mayfield's inconsistent play looms larger than Watson's attendance issues.

Once he knocks the rust off, Watson will likely take the team to its 2020 heights on a more consistent basis than Mayfield.

While he didn't win much in his final season with the Texans, his play was still solid. Mayfield, meanwhile, has seen his play and his win totals fluctuate multiple times in his career. Of course, by this time next year, the answer to this question will likely be obvious. Which quarterback will ascend higher in 2022?

