Devin Singletary or Dameon Pierce: Who should I start in Week 14 Fantasy Football?

The Houston Texans have been a surprise package this season and Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce could help them make the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 campaign. The two running backs are expected to split carries fairly evenly for the remainder of the season, which is not good news for fantasy football managers.

While the Texans have produced highlight reels of incredible passing downs this season, their running game has gone a little under the radar. With a matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday, let's take a look at the fantasy outlooks for these RBs, starting with Singletary:

Is Devin Singletary a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Devin Singletary a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Devin Singletary has settled nicely in the Texans' backfield in his first season with the team. After leaving the Buffalo Bills, not many expected Singletary to have much relevance in fantasy football due to being behind Dameon Pierce on the depth chart.

However, Pierce has struggled with injuries in 2023 and the pair have split carries when he's healthy. Singletary has put in two big fantasy performances, going for 22.60 and 18.80 points (HPPR leagues) in Weeks 10 and 11 respectively.

On the season Singletary has passed for a TD, rushed for 525 yards and 2 TDs, while catching 19 receptions for 117 yards. This is good for 89.94 points.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Devin Singletary to record 7.5 points in Week 14 (HPPR). This means he is a risky pick and should potentially be avoided if possible.

With these backs splitting carries, whichever one gets into the endzone will see a dangerously low floor turn into an okay day. Singletary is behind Pierce on the depth chart, which suggests the latter will get the red zone touches. With the Texans facing an elite Jets defense in Week 14, it would be wise to look elsewhere for a running back.

Is Dameon Pierce a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Is Dameon Pierce a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

After a very promising rookie season, Dameon Pierce has not had the sophomore campaign people were hoping for. Pierce missed Weeks 9, 10 and 11 due to injury and has recorded fewer than 6 points (HPPR) on five occasions (Weeks 1, 2, 6, 8 & 12).

On the season, Pierce has rushed for 382 yards and 2 TDs, while recording 10 receptions for 88 yards. This has been good for 64.00 points in HPPR leagues, which is not promising.

Making matters worse, Singletary has emerged as a decent option for the Texans and having put in two big fantasy displays appears the better back in fantasy football.

The good news for Pierce is that he did find the endzone in Week 13, and that pushed him to 10.10 points for the game. As Pierce is ahead of Singletary on the depth chart, he feels more likely to get into the endzone than the latter against the Jets.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Dameon Pierce to record 6.90 points in Week 14, meaning he is a huge risk. As with Singletary, you are gambling on Pierce getting a TD and against a strong Jets defense, that is not a wise decision.

Devin Singletary vs. Dameon Pierce: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 14?

With both Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce projected to have low-scoring weeks, the safest course would be to bench them both and look for another option. If you are choosing between them and set on one, the projections suggest Singletary is the better pick.

Who should I start in fantasy football Week 14?

The below breakdown gives an idea of what to expect from the Texans' running backs.

Who should I start in fantasy football Week 14?

As you can see, the numbers are startlingly similar and do not inspire much confidence. Given that the Jets' defense holds teams to field goals often, these two running backs are very dangerous starts at a crucial time in fantasy football.

If you don't want to risk either of these backs, this list of RB sleepers and targets could help.