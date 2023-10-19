DeVonta Smith injury update: Latest on Eagles WR for Fantasy Football Week 7

DeVonta Smith has been a steady contributor for the Philadelphia Eagles over the last two seasons. During his rookie year, the former Alabama standout finished with 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns. Last season, he had 95 receptions for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns.

Therefore, much is expected from him this season, especially after excellently complementing A.J. Brown last season. However, his 2023 campaign might have hit a roadblock after he appeared in the Eagles’ injury report for Week 7.

DeVonta Smith injury update

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith

Smith is one of 11 Philadelphia Eagles players who appeared in their Week 7 injury report. Meanwhile, he, Dallas Goedert (groin), and Lane Johnson (ankle) are the only Eagles’ offensive players on the list.

While DeVonta Smith did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, the team had a walkthrough more than a full practice. Therefore, his status during Thursday's practice will better indicate his status for their upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

Through six games, Smith has 28 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns. However, his season has been a roller-coaster ride. He followed up his four-catch, 131-yard Week 2 performance against the Minnesota Vikings with four receptions for 28 yards versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After tallying 78 yards against the Washington Commanders, he had one catch for six yards in Week 5 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Smith had five catches for 44 yards in losing to the New York Jets.

What happened to DeVonta Smith?

New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles listed Smith with a hamstring injury. It’s unsure when he felt the injury because he hasn’t missed a game. However, it’s not the first time he appeared on the team’s injury report this season.

In Week 3, he had a thigh/hamstring injury, making him a limited participant in their Thursday and Friday practices for the Buccaneers. He was elevated to a full participant on the Saturday before that game. DeVonta Smith also dealt with an illness in Week 4.

Smith had a promising start to his 2023 campaign, tallying 10.7 fantasy points on standard mode in Week 1 and 19.1 in Week 2. Since then, he managed 2.8, 7.8, 0.6, and 4.4 points in the succeeding weeks. Week 7 could be an excellent opportunity for him to bounce back because they will face the Dolphins.

Through six weeks, Miami has given up an average of 31 fantasy points per week to wide receivers, the tenth-worst rate this season. The Dolphins also rank 19th in passing yards allowed (229.2) per game.

When will DeVonta Smith return?

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

His status during the Eagles’ Thursday and Friday practices will determine his status for Week 7. He would likely play if he showed up in any of those practices, even in a limited capacity.

But getting one or two more DNPs could make him inactive against Miami. Olamide Zaccheaus could be an intriguing waiver wire pickup if DeVonta Smith will skip their upcoming game.

Likewise, A.J. Brown may get more looks from Jalen Hurts, increasing his numbers. Britain Covey could also get more playing time for Philadelphia.