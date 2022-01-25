Dez Bryant signals at Sean Payton potentially joining Cowboys in 2022

Dez Bryant thinks New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is about to become the Dallas Cowboys' new head coach.

Bryant posted, "He lives in Dallas!" to a post by Pro Football Focus discussing the future of Sean Payton in New Orleans.

Sean Patyon has yet to commit to whether or not he'd return to the Saints, which is why there is a lot of speculation that he may not return to the team next year.

Since Dallas lost in the playoffs, owner Jerry Jones has not said whether or not head coach Mike McCarthy will return as Cowboys head coach, which may open the door for Sean Payton.

Sean Payton used to be an assistant in Dallas under Bill Parcells before moving on to New Orleans as head coach.

Although McCarthy led the Cowboys to the playoffs, they were beaten 23-17 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers and the blame has fallen squarely on him.

Jones has been furious with (essentially) the entire team since the loss and it seems that everyone is on the chopping block. It hasn't exactly been quiet in Dallas as everyone from Troy Aikman to Stephen A. Smith has voiced their opinion on the subject.

What's going on right now is anyone's guess, but it may not be good for Mike McCarthy.

What would it take for Sean Payton to come to Dallas?

The shocker in this situation is that Payton, who has been treated like royalty in New Orleans, is seriously considering not coming back to the team.

He led the Saints to eight playoff appearances, 6 NFC South titles and the 2009 Super Bowl.

But he is rumored to be ready to leave the organization and either move to the television booth or another coaching gig, which is where the Cowboys come in.

If Jerry Jones is serious about the Cowboys winning another Super Bowl, he needs to go after Payton. As Dez Bryant has mentioned, Payton already lives in Dallas and has had a relationship with Jones as a former star of the team.

Michael Lombardi @mlombardiNFL



Wild Card Weekend recap on the latest GM Shuffle: There's a lot of talk about Sean Payton leaving New Orleans... and he has strong connections with the Cowboys. That could have a significant impact on what Jerry Jones decides to do with McCarthy.Wild Card Weekend recap on the latest GM Shuffle: link.chtbl.com/GMshuffle There's a lot of talk about Sean Payton leaving New Orleans... and he has strong connections with the Cowboys. That could have a significant impact on what Jerry Jones decides to do with McCarthy. Wild Card Weekend recap on the latest GM Shuffle: link.chtbl.com/GMshuffle https://t.co/pcU3qj22I9

Some believe Payton would return to Dallas as their head coach if Jones gives him total control of the team, something he hasn't been able to do with other coaches in the past except Jimmy Johnson.

When Jones allowed Johnson to take over, the Cowboys won back-to-back Super Bowls. Since Johnson left, Dallas has had a series of yes men other than Bill Parcells, and Sean Payton is no "yes" man.

But if Jerry Jones is serious about winning the Super Bowl, he should look to make this hire immediately.

