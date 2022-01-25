Dez Bryant believes one coaching hire can make Cowboys instant Super Bowl contenders 

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has given his thoughts on what could transform his old team into a Super Bowl contender. After a season in which so much was expected, Dallas enjoyed a 6-1 start, but the wheels fell off in the Wildcard Round as they lost to Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers.

Bryant, 33, took to his Twitter account and made an interesting suggestion for who the Cowboys should hire as their next offensive coordinator as Kellen Moore looks increasingly likely to bag a head coaching role elsewhere.

"I would have liked to win a Super Bowl with Romo on the field, but I'm confident as ever if Romo was the OC for Dallas with the defense they have...Dak would win a Super Bowl for the Cowboys," Bryant wrote.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant Robert Hartman @RobertH95450528 @DezBryant @tonyromo Tony Romo for Cowboys OC?!? I would absolutely love to see that. Just a thought... @DezBryant @tonyromo Tony Romo for Cowboys OC?!? I would absolutely love to see that. Just a thought... I would have liked to win a Super Bowl with Romo on the field but I’m confident as ever if Romo was the OC for the Dallas with the defense they have… Dak will win the super bowl for the cowboys twitter.com/roberth9545052… I would have liked to win a Super Bowl with Romo on the field but I’m confident as ever if Romo was the OC for the Dallas with the defense they have… Dak will win the super bowl for the cowboys twitter.com/roberth9545052…

It is certainly an interesting thought from Bryant, but Romo would have to give up his broadcasting position with CBS in order to do so. His playcalling and his knowledge regarding plays even before they happen, suggest Romo would be a fantastic offensive coordinator or perhaps even head coach.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Report: Tony Romo correct on 68 percent of play predictions wp.me/p14QSB-aSTQ Report: Tony Romo correct on 68 percent of play predictions wp.me/p14QSB-aSTQ

Tony Romo good choice for Cowboys OC?

AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Kansas City Chiefs

At face value, that answer would be yes. However, he would have big shoes to fill, given what Kellen Moore has done over the past couple of years. The Cowboys were the number one team in scoring across the league, putting up an average of 30.4 points per game.

But it was the teams' inconsistency that saw them bundled out of the playoffs. Moore was also lauded for some of his playcalling, then at other times was lombasted for it as some of the team's lesser-known receivers were seeing more targets than the stars.

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 0 playoff wins — OC Kellen Moore

6 playoff wins — OC Eric Bieniemy



Media: “Kellen is a genius and would be a top head coach candidate” 0 playoff wins — OC Kellen Moore6 playoff wins — OC Eric BieniemyMedia: “Kellen is a genius and would be a top head coach candidate” https://t.co/AimndSHWUo

Romo knows the game inside and out. Despite his shortcomings as a player, what he can do from the booth when calling a game for CBS tells the NFL community and Dez Bryant that the former Dallas quarterback would be a superb choice to work with Dak Prescott and that high-octane offense.

Romo's deal with CBS is reportedly worth $17 million a year as he signed a long term deal back in February of 2020. The former quarterback would have to give up what he described as a "home run" job calling games alongside Jim Nantz. However, Bryant's comments do give food for thought.

NFL @NFL



Happy birthday Tony Romo always seems to know how the play is going to unfold. Here are some of his best play calls in the booth.Happy birthday @tonyromo ! 🥳 Tony Romo always seems to know how the play is going to unfold. Here are some of his best play calls in the booth.Happy birthday @tonyromo! 🥳 https://t.co/bu1OJshlHY

It would be an interesting proposition to see Romo work his magic with Prescott and the Dallas offense. With several coaches expected to seek new opportunities, there may be a position for Romo if he chooses to venture into NFL coaching.

Edited by David Nyland