NFL DFS picks: Baker Mayfield and other players who are sleepers for Week 11

NFL DFS lineups are all about value in GPP and tough cash games when you need a unique lineup to compete. While DFS managers take moderate to high priced players as chalk, sometimes unearthing a cheap, low-owned player (sleepers) is the best way to have a contrarian lineup.

Week 11 will have plenty of potential sleepers. If you’re looking to buy up on certain stud players, you can round out your lineup with the following sleeper picks:

DFS sleeper picks for NFL Fantasy Week 7

#1 - QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings: $5,400 | FanDuel: $6,800)

Sure, Mayfield is banged up, and his receiving corps is banged up as well. Against the Detroit Lions, however, he’ll have a soft matchup to exploit. With RB Nick Chubb back in the offense, it’ll open up opportunities for the Browns’ quarterback to score some points. At this cheap of a DFS price, it’s worth taking Mayfield so that you can pay up at other positions.

#2 - QB Tyrod Taylor, Houston Texans (DraftKings: $5,000 | FanDuel: $6,600)

Tyrod Taylor had a horrendous first game back from injury and then immediately went on bye week. Against the impressive Tennessee Titans, look for Taylor to have some success. The Titans have played well and their record proves it, but their pass defense is nothing special. At this cheap of a price on both DFS platforms, stack Taylor with WR Brandin Cooks for a unique lineup with potential to hit.

#3 - RB Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings: $5,700 | FanDuel: $6,200)

This pick is less for Myles Gaskin but more for the horrendous New York Jets’ run defense. Whoever handles the majority of carries should have a decent day by default. Enter the Gas Man. Take Gaskins in DFS and pay up at other positions and expect at least a double-digit day from the Miami Dolphins running back.

#4 - WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears (DraftKings: $5,200 | FanDuel: $6,000)

QB Justin Fields is primed for a successful fantasy day against the Baltimore Ravens, who are not as strong on defense as years past. It stands to reason that his number one target, Darnell Mooney, will also have a good fantasy day. With Allen Robinson potentially out due to injury, Mooney will soak up even more targets and could smash. At his low DFS price, Mooney is a great value for Week 11.

