NFL DFS picks: Brandon Aiyuk and other players who are sleepers for Week 12

Finding value in NFL DFS lineups is very valuable in GPP and tough cash games when you need a unique lineup to compete. DFS players will need their fair share for Sunday’s main slate because the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals’ players are off the board due to being on bye.

Week 12’s slate has some interesting potential sleepers. It really comes down to several players possibly seeing more work due to injuries ahead of them or players in that position being released by their team. In DFS play, with so many options, it’s important for players to find one or two sleeper picks that allow them to pay up at other positions and have a unique lineup.

DFS sleeper picks for NFL Fantasy Week 12

#1 RB David Johnson, Houston Texans (DraftKings: $4,500 | FanDuel: $5,400)

The Texans releasing running back Phillip Lindsay from the team means David Johnson and Rex Burkhead will handle the rushing duties. Johnsons’s work in the passing game makes him a fantasy relevant flex play. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor should provide stability at his position, and hopefully that will translate to frequent checkdowns on Johnson.

For DFS purposes, David Johnson is a sleeper this weekend against the New York Jets, especially at this price.

#2 WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (DraftKings: $5,300 | FanDuel: $6,300)

Aiyuk is finally out of the Kyle Shanahan doghouse and is meeting his preseason fantasy expectations. Over the last four weeks, he’s been more consistent and more fantasy relevant. With tight end George Kittle back in the lineup, the 49ers offense is getting into rhythm and this could mean bigger things for Aiyuk for the rest of the season. The 49ers look to get back into the playoff race, which means quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will most likely remain under center while Trey Lance continues to hold a clipboard (or a Microsoft tablet).

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself Here's something new: Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk take the podium together following the 49ers' win Here's something new: Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk take the podium together following the 49ers' win https://t.co/DL0JvxJrAQ

At such a cheap DFS price, Brandon Aiyuk is a great sleeper play for Sunday.

#3 WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (DraftKings: $4,400 | FanDuel: $5,600)

Like Brandon Aiyuk, Shenault has been a disappointment in his sophomore season. WIth Jamal Agnew recently placed on injured reserve, Shenault should see more opportunities and targets. If the Jaguars move him back to his slot position (a more natural fit for him) vacated by Agnew, then Shenault might be set up for a second-half surge. The Atlanta Falcons defense is the perfect matchup for the young receiver to get going offensively.

Dank @MarkDank Laviska Shenault ran the majority of his routes from the slot in Wk 11, first time he's done that since Week 4 when he went 6-99-0 against CIN (DJ Chark injured Wk 4)



Jamal Agnew's absence should allow him to slide back inside with Laquon Treadwell and John Brown running outside Laviska Shenault ran the majority of his routes from the slot in Wk 11, first time he's done that since Week 4 when he went 6-99-0 against CIN (DJ Chark injured Wk 4)Jamal Agnew's absence should allow him to slide back inside with Laquon Treadwell and John Brown running outside

At his low DFS price, Laviska Shenault will be a great sleeper pick this weekend.

