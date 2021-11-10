Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 10: Brandon Aiyuk and other best pickups

Fantasy Football in Week 9 was a weird week, but it was a weird week for football in general. As with any given week, there are always players who step up or others who fill in for injured starters. For Week 10, there are plenty of options for fantasy managers looking to snap a losing streak or extend a winning streak. We're more than halfway through the fantasy football season so make moves now to ensure a playoff berth.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: It's not too late to save your season

#1 - Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk appeared in this column last week, and fantasy managers whose league may still have Aiyuk sitting on waivers should prioritize the second-year receiver. Anyone waiting for Aiyuk to string together two solid games saw him go off for six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Amazingly, Brandon Aiyuk could still be in your fantasy league (50% rostered) so make sure you prioritize the wide receiver who should provide a boost to the reeling San Francisco 49ers.

#2 - Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham, who? Second-year wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones stepped into OBJ’s role and immediately made an impact with a 60-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Baker Mayfield. For the afternoon, Peoples-Jones caught two passes for 86 yards and a TD. He’s a good speculative waiver wire addition for fantasy managers hoping that Donovan Peoples-Jones has better chemistry with Mayfield than Odell Beckham did.

#3 - Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets

Rookie football players usually do not flash until the second half of the season. Wide receiver Elijah Moore is no different (and especially impressive with the quarterback carousel in New York). The rookie receiver had a massive game against the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday with seven receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns. He garnered eight targets, so fantasy managers should scoop him up for the rest of the season in hopes that he solidifies his role even when Corey Davis returns from injury. The Jets will see a lot of negative game scripts because they are the Jets, so there will be plenty of passing opportunities to go around.

#4 - Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Michael Gallup hasn’t played since Week 1, but he’s a prized waiver addition because of the Dallas Cowboys’ potent offense. Even if wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper receive most of the attention from quarterback Dak Prescott, look for Gallup to slide in and resume being a deep threat for the Boys. He might even soak up some targets from tight end Dalton Schultz. The Cowboys offense struggled last week, so expect them to come out blazing this week against the Atlanta Falcons.

#5 - Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

If you feel like chasing the dragon of who will be the fantasy-relevant running back in Philadelphia, Jordan Howard is the latest craze. In Week 9, Howard ran 17 times for 71 yards and a touchdown at a respectable 4.2 yards per carry. Boston Scott was the only other back to get double-digit carries, garnering 40 yards on 10 attempts. After both Howard and Scott each had two rushing touchdowns in Week 8, it was Howard who continued to dominate the team's touches on the ground. Fantasy managers who are able to get Jordan Howard off of waiver wires should continue to ride the hot hand until Miles Sanders returns.

#6 - Devonta Freeman, RB, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens love to run the ball. They need to run the ball. Running back Devonta Freeman had 13 carries for 79 yards with two receptions and a touchdown reception in Week 9. Latavius Murray's return from injury would hamper Freeman’s fantasy relevance, but until then, feel free to dial him up as a flex option or bye week fill-in.

#7 - Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

It’s the chicken and egg paradox when it comes to the Bears’ coaching staff and how terrible rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been playing. Is the coach responsible for how putrid the offense has looked or is it because Fields isn’t that good? The smart money is on the former as Fields is still just a rookie. In the last two weeks, however, Justin Fields has been a decent quarterback and his numbers translate to fantasy relevance. Especially as a running quarterback, he will have sneaky value the for rest of the season as the Bears get Darnell Mooney involved and try to resuscitate Allen Robinson’s fantasy value.

