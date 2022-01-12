How Chargers' Brandon Staley bizarre timeout call against Raiders dashed their playoff dreams

What was LA Chargers head coach Brandon Staley thinking? The Chargers were a kneel-down away from sending his team (and theirs) to the playoffs.

All he needed to do was not call a timeout and what did he do?

Yes, he called a timeout.

So after a tremendous comeback that saw the Chargers return from two scores down to send the game into overtime, it was all for not.

Here's Brandon Staley as he tries to explain his decision:

“We needed to get in the right grouping. We felt like they were going to run the ball, so we wanted to get our best 11 personnel run defense in, make that substitution so we could get a play where we would deepen the field goal.”

Even Raiders quarterback Derek Carr thinks the timing of the timeout was strange, although he says it didn't change the Raiders' plans.

“It definitely did, obviously,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told NBC Sports. “But we knew, no matter what, we didn’t want a tie. We wanted to win the football game.”

What Carr said may be true, but who knows if the Raiders had decided to go in another direction, the Chargers might have been playoff bound as well.

Brandon Staley may be on the hot seat next year

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers

For the second year in a row, the Chargers have missed the playoffs despite almost MVP-like numbers from quarterback Justin Herbert.

Overtime @overtime RAIDERS WALK IT OFF TO ELIMINATE THE CHARGERS 🤯 (via @NFL RAIDERS WALK IT OFF TO ELIMINATE THE CHARGERS 🤯 (via @NFL) https://t.co/e630uSFOlE

Herbert threw more touchdowns than Aaron Rodgers and deserves better than to play his heart out this season, only to be left out of the playoffs again.

Something needs to change and it might start with Staley. How much longer will the Chargers' brass put up with the incompetent decisions from their head coach?

The Miami Dolphins decided to make a change Monday by firing their head coach Brian Flores after they barely missed the playoffs again for the second year in a row.

Like the Chargers, the Dolphins have a quarterback coming out of college who they expect big things from and, so far, they have fallen short of expectations.

Expectations are high for this team next year, but failing to make the playoffs again may be the end of the Brandon Staley era in Los Angeles.

Edited by LeRon Haire