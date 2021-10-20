Diggs brothers vs Watt brothers: Which NFL sibling duo is more impactful right now?

The Diggs or the Watts. Who wins the most dominant sibling duo award?

There have been plenty of brother duos that have graced the NFL. From Tiki and Ronde Barber to Chris and Kyle Long, the dynamic of brotherly love and rivalry can be one of the strongest elements in the entire league.

Currently, Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs have been making waves for their respective teams. The same can be said for J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt.

But which duo has been the most impactful on their teams?

Diggs vs. Watts: Which sibling duo is more impactful?

Stefon Diggs currently plays for the Buffalo Bills and is one of the best wide receivers in the entire league.

Stefon currently holds the number 13 spot in yards with 463. His two touchdown passes are good for the middle of the pack, and his 77 yards per game is also number 13 amongst receivers.

Diggs is currently putting up respectable numbers and could have another breakout year as he did in 2020.

Stefon's brother, Trevon Diggs, a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, is currently the number one rated cornerback in the league. He has seven interceptions to lead the league, and he could be on pace to smash the record set by Dick Lane in 1952.

Lane's 14 interceptions in a season still stand as the all-time record. Diggs is halfway there through only six games.

As it stands, Trevon Diggs is currently holding all the weight out of the two brothers.

That takes things to the Watt brothers. Technically, there are three, but Derek Watt isn't part of the dominating Watt brothers that this article is about.

J.J. Watt was a staple for the Houston Texans, often recording double-digit sack seasons for years. He is now part of the Arizona Cardinals' stalwart defense.

J.J. currently only has one sack, and his four tackles for loss are near the middle of the pack in the rankings. J.J. may be near the tail end of his career, but he is still a dependable edge setter.

T.J. Watt, the brother of J.J. and the star linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed a monster contract before the 2021 season, making him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

That contract is well worth it, as T.J. nearly won Defensive Player of the Year last season when he posted 15 sacks. His seven sacks through six weeks put him in second place throughout the league.

And the winner is...

It's hard to say which duo of brothers is the most impactful, being that both sides have a sibling that is not currently as impactful as the other. Trevon Diggs currently has seven interceptions and TJ. Watt has seven sacks. They are both monsters in their given positions.

Also Read

They are both on are on pace to shatter the interception and sack record.

Since J.J. Watt isn't putting up numbers near his brother, and Stefon Diggs is still putting up decent receiving numbers, the Diggs brothers may have to win this round by default. J.J. will need to add more production to match the ferocity and statistics of his brother, T.J.

Edited by LeRon Haire