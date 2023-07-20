Does Jordan Addison have a girlfriend? All about Vikings WR’s personal life

The personal life of Jordan Addison, a rookie wide receiver from the Minnesota Vikings, will be under scrutiny for a while. He was stopped while driving and got a citation from speeding and reckless driving on Thursday morning - the exact kind of news you don't want to hear for your first-round player.

Addison, who comes from a family with six brothers and three sisters, certainly needs to settle down on his acts before he flames out of the league due to his behavior. While information about his family is mostly unclear, nobody wants to see him making the wrong choices and running his career before it even begins.

While there's not much available about his relatives, one thing that's clear about the wide receiver is that he's not in a relationship currently. Addison does not have a girlfriend, as it looks like his focus is entirely on football currently.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Jordan Addison?

According to a police report from the Minnesota State Patrol, he was issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving on Thursday morning after driving his Lamborghini Urus at 140mph in a 55mph zone.

The Minnesota Vikings have released a quick statement on his citation: “We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.”

Where did Jordan Addison play in college?

He spent two years in Pittsburgh before moving to USC in 2022 for his final NCAA season. Throughout three years, he amassed 3.134 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns while also winning the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 as the nation's top wide receiver, also being a Consensus All-American and All-ACC that same season.

In 2022, his numbers suffered a slight fall, but he still managed to be a First-Team All-Pac-12 due to some excellent performances with USC.

Will he start for the Vikings in 2023?

With Adam Thielen leaving the franchise, he's expected to become their number two receiver out of the gate, just behind Justin Jefferson on the depth chart.

Combining his speed with Jefferson's route running should make for one of the league's best wide receiver duos this season.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence