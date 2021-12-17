Donald Parham injury update: When will Chargers TE return?

Chargers tight end Donald Parham wasn't a name known around the NFL heading into Thursday night's contest, but it is now known for the worst reasons. In an early fourth-down goal-to-go situation, Parham dropped a pass from Justin Herbert, injured himself on the play, and was rushed to the hospital.

How is the tight end doing? What was the injury and how did it occur?

Above all, will Parham be okay?

When will Donald Parham recover from scary injury?

Donald Parham hit his head while attempting to corral a touchdown pass from Justin Herbert. The hit knocked him out cold and locked his arms in a semi-extended position.

He remained down for several minutes while medics checked on him. They ultimately put him on a stretcher and took him away to the hospital.

Los Angeles Chargers @chargers Injury Update: Tight End Donald Parham Jr. is currently undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center and is in stable condition. Injury Update: Tight End Donald Parham Jr. is currently undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Generally, when this happens, the player will give a thumbs up or wave to the crowd. In other words, they'll give an indication that they are alright.

Parham didn't do that. His arms were shaking on the way out of the stadium and he seemed generally unresponsive. Later in the game, Joe Buck pointed out that the shaking arms were "unnerving."

How is Parham doing?

According to the Los Angeles Chargers' Twitter account, Parham was sent to the UCLA Harbor Medical Center and is reportedly in stable condition. Aside from this, there are no further updates.

Injuries like these can linger and potentially end careers. In other words, a quick recovery seems unlikely.

Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. @ChrisNowinski1 I've spoken to multiple brain injury experts and no one is confident in the diagnosis for Donald Parham Jr.'s shaking arms here based on this video. But it's not good. The team at @ConcussionLF is hoping for the best possible outcome. I've spoken to multiple brain injury experts and no one is confident in the diagnosis for Donald Parham Jr.'s shaking arms here based on this video. But it's not good. The team at @ConcussionLF is hoping for the best possible outcome. https://t.co/c3jTZ8DuPn

The NFL community came out in support of Parham on social media. Many called the injuries "horrible" and wished for a speedy recovery.

While Parham received an outpouring of support, Joe Buck and Fox are taking heat for how they handled the incident.

CBS Boston ran an article calling Joe Buck's talking point on Parham "one of the worst calls in sports history." They called out Joe Buck for his comments on the shaking of the arms when Parham left the stadium.

“The last thing we would ever do is speculate about any injury, especially that type,” Buck said before immediately speculating on the injury. “But when you see his arms shaking and his hands shaking on his way out, that’s the part that’s most unnerving. I will just add that it is very cold, at least by Los Angeles standards, down on the field. Hopefully that was more the issue than anything else.”

CBS Boston called the assertion "idiotic."

Despite Buck's attempt to perhaps comfort the millions watching at home, his words have apparently been taken to heart by many.

Here's to a speedy and healthy recovery for Donald Parham.

