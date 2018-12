WATCH: Ryan Shazier shows off latest progress by deadlifting

Don't stop Shalieving.

Just two days after the one-year mark of his horrific spinal injury, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier shared a video on Instagram of himself deadlifting as he showed off the latest progress in his rehabilitation journey.

Shazier was injured when he made a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone in a NFL game on December 4, 2017.

He was carted off the field at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, unable to move his lower extremities. He suffered a spinal contusion that required a stabilisation surgery and left him in a wheelchair.

But the 26-year-old has since made significant strides in his recovery and showed he is not giving up on making a return to the football field.

"Today is a day to remember," Shazier said on Tuesday. "Just a year ago my life changed forever. It was a scary moment for many people. I'm not going to lie, I was one of them. I've learned this was an amazing opportunity for the Lord to show how great He is.

"It's been a crazy, long journey, but it is not over yet. The best worst part about this journey that I'm on is the unknown. Day by day it's getting better than the day before."

Shazier has asserted that his "dream is to come back and play football again" one day.