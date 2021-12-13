Tom Brady continues to defy NFL's best pass rushes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been one of the best the game has ever seen. In his storied career, Brady has just about seen it all when it comes to opposing defenses.

From different looks, schemes and everything in between, there isn't anything that Brady hasn't seen. Having been in the league for over 20 years now, defensive coordinators have had nightmares thinking of exotic ways to stop Brady doing what he does best.

The only coach in the last two years to really get Brady in a funk has been Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints. Other than that, Brady has been in MVP form.

Brady elite against pass rush

One thing that can be done to slow down quarterbacks is to have a dominant defensive line. For the L.A. Rams, the likes of Aaron Donald and Von Miller are game wreckers, while T.J. Watt of the Steelers and DeMarcus Lawrence for the Dallas Cowboys are known for their ability to beat their blockers.

Normally when this happens, quarterbacks are hurried and have to release the football early to avoid a sack. This usually results in an incomplete pass and a loss of down, but this year, Tom Brady is again showing why he is the greatest of all time.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman When the defense gets a pass rush win.



League average QBR? 43.



Tom Brady QBR? 86 When the defense gets a pass rush win.League average QBR? 43.Tom Brady QBR? 86 https://t.co/twKtfHFMAb

When defenders beat their pass blockers, Brady is untouchable, ranking first in the entire NFL in passing touchdowns, quarterback rating (QBR) and yards per dropback.

Brady has 14 touchdowns, an 86 QBR and averages an astonishing 7.2 yards per play. That means he is usually able to get the ball out of his hands quickly and finds a receiver for a big gain. How he does this is mostly through hid pre-snap reads as he makes adjustments and audibles to a different play to give him the best chance at beating the defensive line pressure.

NFL @NFL



The most in NFL history.



@TomBrady 🐐 7,143 career completions.The most in NFL history. 7,143 career completions.The most in NFL history.@TomBrady 🐐 https://t.co/2e1lf2wRqn

Brady has been in supreme form this season at the ripe age of 44. Brady is first in passing yards (3,771) and passing touchdowns. He is second in QBR 66.1 and is tied for 22nd in interceptions with ten.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has led the Buccaneers to a 9-3 record this season and the team looks in good shape to defend their Super Bowl win last year over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Edited by David Nyland