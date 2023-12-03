Eagles vs. 49ers Inactives: Who is out for Week 13?

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are facing off in one of the anticipated games of the 2023 regular season. Both teams are on winning streaks and are betting favorites to make deep postseason runs.

The Eagles are the in-form team in the NFL and are fresh off a hard-fought 37-34 victory over the Buffalo Bills. While it's not common for the Eagles to give up 34 points, it shows their resilience to come out on top. The win against the Bills took the Eagles to 10-1, making them the first franchise to reach 10 wins in the 2023 NFL season.

On the other hand, the 49ers aren't doing too badly themselves. Kyle Shanahan's team goes into the game with an 8-3 record and has beaten some of the league's best teams this season. In the 49ers' last matchup, they defeated a Seattle Seahawks team that looked good on paper. The game ended in a 31-13 blowout, reinforcing the 49ers' reputation for being a relentless offensive juggernaut.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Week 13 contest is a potential NFC championship game, as both teams continue to perform admirably down the line.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

When: Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles Inactives Week 13

According to the Philadelphia Eagles' website, two players are officially ruled out of tonight's crunch matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The two players are linebacker Zach Cunningham and safety Justin Evans.

Cunningham is dealing with a hamstring injury and could not train throughout the week. He has been deemed unfit to take to the Gridiron tonight. As for Evans, the safety also didn't participate in training this week, but that was due to a knee injury. Furthermore, tight end Dallas Goedert is doubtful because of a forearm injury.

The other players on the injury report are unassigned, so they'll likely be game-time decisions for the tough matchup against the rampant San Francisco.

San Francisco 49ers Inactives Week 13

As for San Francisco, the franchise has no player ruled out categorically due to injury. However, three players are listed as questionable: Arik Armstead, Jordan Mason and Ray-Ray McCloud. Each player missed two training sessions but was a limited participant in Friday's training session. They're 50-50 to play in Sunday Night Football.

The other players on the San Francisco injury report are unassigned. They are Trent Williams, Spencer Burford and Nick Bosa. We expect the unassigned players to play a significant part in SNF.