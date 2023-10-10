Early Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 6: Rhamondre Stevenson, Adam Thielen, Raheem Mostert in the spotlight

Fantasy football marches on in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, as managers can now begin preparing their official lineups.

As always, it will be extremely important to analyze all of the available options before finalizing any crucial lineup decisions. Many factors will impact projections, including macthups, injuries, and bye weeks, among many others.

It's important to point out that the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers will be on their bye weeks, meaning all of their players will be unavailable for fantasy football.

Managers with any of these players on their rosters will need to make other plans for their lineups. This will also apply to key injured players, such as Justin Jefferson and De'Von Achane, and others expected to miss Week 6.

The best way for managers to make informed lineup decisions is by referencing the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

This valuable tool breaks down all of the various factors to give suggestions and projections for any fantasy football player. The Optimizer was utilized to help generate the following list of Week 6 players to target and others to avoid in each position when finalizing lineups.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em

Mostert vs. Stevenson

QB - Justin Fields

Many managers bailed on Justin Fields after his disastrous start to the 2023 fantasy football season.

His incredible rushing performance last year resulted in him being one of the most popular quarterback targets during fantasy drafts this year, but his encore performance fell short in his first three games. He failed to finish higher than QB15 in his first three starts.

Fields has turned things around in a major way during the past two weeks, finishing among the top three fantasy football quarterbacks in both games. He has surprisingly done so with his arm, not his legs, totaling 600 passing yards and eight touchdowns during his hot streak.

He has a strong chance to keep that going in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings, a bottom-ten defense against fantasy quarterbacks.

RB - Raheem Mostert

The Miami Dolphins continue to be the most explosive offense in the entire NFL, as their roster is loaded with speedy talent at wide receiver and running back. Raheem Mostert has been a major part of this, serving as their RB1 in all five weeks so far, despite the emergence of rookie De'Von Achane.

Achane has been one of the breakout stars across the past two weeks, but Mostert has still been just as productive, ranking among the top 20 running backs in fantasy football this year.

With Achane expected to miss Week 6, Mostert's average will increase even further, especially against the Carolina Panthers' weak defense. He's one of the best overall players to target this week.

WR - Adam Thielen

While the Carolina Panthers are still seeking their first win of the 2023 NFL season, Adam Thielen continues to be one of the biggest fantasy football surprises so far.

He has consistently served as their WR1 and a reliable target for Bryce Young. His volume has been excellent, recording at least eight targets in each of his past four games.

Thielen is quietly having an incredible year, averaging nine receptions on 11 targets for 95.5 yards over his past four games, with three touchdowns during that stretch.

He should be busy again in Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins, one of the best offenses in the league. The Panthers will likely need to pass the ball often to keep up on the scoreboard, brightening Thielen's fantasy outlook even further.

TE - Dallas Goedert

The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded with weapons in all of their offensive positions, but Dallas Goedert has a firm grasp on their tight end role.

He's averaging a strong seven targets per game across his last four contests, with three top 20 tight end finishes in fantasy football during that time. This includes his excellent TE2 finish in Week 5 as he's trending in the right direction.

Goedert's uptick in production is coming at just the right time ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the New York Jets. While they have one of the best oerall defenses in the NFL, covering tight ends has been their biggest weakness. They surprisingly allow the most fantasy points per game to the position.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit 'Em

Week 6 WRs

QB - CJ Stroud

The Houston Texans appear to have found their quarterback of the future in CJ Stroud. The rookie sensation has yet to throw an interception in his first five games, eclipsing 240 passing yards in all of them.

He has also been a fringe starter in fantasy football, finishing among the top 13 quarterbacks three times this year.

Stroud can safely be started in fantasy lineups, but only when playing in favorable matchups, at least for now. Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints' underrated defense is not one of those situations.

They rank towards the top of the NFL in several important defensive categories, including allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

RB - Rhamondre Stevenson

The New England Patriots have been an absolute disaster during the 2023 NFL season so far and it has negatively impacted their players' fantasy value.

No better example exists than Rhamondre Stevenson, one of the biggest busts in this fantasy so far. He has also been trending in the wrong direction, recording a worse finish each week of the season.

Stevenson opened the year with a solid RB13 finish in PPR leagues to start the year, but his consistent regression continued with a RB finish in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.

He will be nearly impossible to trust in Week 6, or any week for that matter, until he proves he can get back on track.

WR - Josh Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers received devastating news when Mike Williams suffered a season-ending injury. This means that Josh Palmer and rookie Quentin Johnston will likely receive more usage in their high-powered offense.

Palmer has been the preferred target in fantasy football due to his already promising chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert.

While Palmer has a relatively bright fantasy outlook for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, he should probably be avoided in Week 6 in an extremely challenging matchup.

The Dallas Cowboys feature one of the best defenses in the league, excelling against the pass, allowing just the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position.

TE - David Njoku

Despite posting a season-best TE11 finish in his most recent games, Daid Njoku has struggled to get things rolling in fantasy football this year.

He has finished outside of the top 20 tight ends in his other three games, failing to exceed 50 yards or score a touchdown in any game this season so far.

Things won't get any easier for Njoku in Week 6 when the Cleveland Browns go up against the San Francisco 49ers' elite defense.

Among their many impressive defensive statistics this year, they allow the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.