"I enjoyed all of our games Tom" - Eli Manning hits back at Tom Brady for picking Peyton over him 

Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady had good chemistry with one another during the Manningcast. While Marshawn Lynch was the biggest highlight in the first quarter by dropping curse words, Brady was entertaining in his own right.

Tom Brady took time out of the broadcast to say how he respects both Manning brothers for their skills as players. Brady referenced rivalries with both brothers and made note of his success against Peyton before Eli chirped in to take a friendly jab at Brady.

NFL fans on social media had fun with their exchange.

Eli Manning told Tom Brady, "I enjoyed all of our games Tom."

The exchange happened with 4:18 left in the second quarter of the game between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

Tom Brady began the discussion by saying:

"I said earlier today, how much I admire watching both of you guys play, your incredible careers. You know, the games we played against each other although I enjoyed much more the ones I played against Peyton than Eli. We had so many great battles."

Peyton got a chuckle out of it because he knew Brady had his number as a player. In the all-time head-to-head series between Peyton and Tom Brady, Brady won 11 of 17 games. Peyton had the advantage in postseason games, however, winning 3-2.

Eli made up for Peyton Manning's shortcomings against Tom Brady. Eli was victorious in two Super Bowls against Brady's New England Patriots. He also has a 3-2 lead overall in their head-to-heads.

Eli may not be in the conversation for the best quarterback ever, but he has bragging rights over Brady. Eli responded with a smirk on his face saying,

"I enjoyed all our games Tom, I really enjoyed them all."

Tom Brady and the Manning brothers have grown mutual respect.

Since the Manning brothers retired, they've gained more respect for Brady. Brady has also given the Mannings respect, as evident by being in Peyton's Hall of Fame induction.

Peyton's sweat during his Hall of Fame induction was even a topic of discussion between Eli and Brady during the broadcast.

It's nice to see these three all-time greats having fun taking jabs at one another. The three of them were among the best at their positions during their careers.

Brady was able to take the Manning brothers' jabs and fire back.

In a game that ended 13-10 with little offensive excitement, Brady was a breath of fresh air and gave fun banter and chemistry with the Manning brothers.

