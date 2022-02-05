"First round, seventh round, I'll be just as happy" - Carson Strong sets bar for first season in NFL

Carson Strong is one of the top quarterback prospects at this year's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. During the media breakfast put on by the hosts, every player and head coach from each team's roster was available to talk with the media.

Before the rest of the media could get a shot at him, Sportskeeda was able to get Strong's attention and waive him over for a conversation. A number of questions were asked, but Strong's response on what his hopes were regarding his future said a lot.

"I'm just lucky to be in this position. Whichever team decides to draft me. First round, seventh round, I'll be just as happy."

Many would say Strong has set the bar relatively low for himself. Like most college graduates attempting to make the transition into a professional career, the quarterback is simply hoping to get his foot in the door before setting any big goals for himself.

Based on the week of practice he's had, many, including the quarterback himself, would be surprised if he gets drafted as low as the seventh round. Put simply, Strong has looked like a top-three quarterback, completing many of his passes with poise and accuracy. The soon-to-be University of Nevada alum certainly doesn't resemble a potential Mr. Irrelevant.

Six questions for Nevada's Carson Strong

Carson Strong at Nevada v Kansas State

Q: A lot of people only watch the NFL, so this is the first time they'll kind of be introduced to you, so what would you say is the first thing you would want people to know about you?

A: I'm a gunslinger, but I take care of the ball. I want to be aggressive and be smart at the same time. I love throwing it deep but, you know, I also take the checkdown, take what the defense gives me.

Q: Any kind of ideas as to any kind of dream franchise that you would love to have call your name [at the NFL Draft]?

A: Not really, particularly. I'm just lucky to be in this position. Whichever team decides to draft me. First round, seventh round, I'll be just as happy.

Q: Going from college to the NFL, you could end up playing 21 games per season, so it's kind of a big jump from college, right? So how do you feel about almost doubling your workload?

A: You know, just having more resources in the NFL. I know (people) like Russell Wilson and Tom Brady have their own personal trainers and chefs and, you know, they prepare for a long season like that. They don't want to peak halfway through the season. They want to peak in the playoffs and keep improving and getting better throughout the season.

Q: [This will be your] first season in the NFL. What is one thing you're hoping to accomplish, [for example] your biggest goal?

A: You know, rookies may only get one opportunity. So, I just want to make sure I'm ready for my chance when I get it and just run away with it.

Q: Have you heard from any specific teams more than anyone else?

A: You know, I've talked to most of the teams so far and I still have a few more to talk to. [But ] Not one [team] more than another.

Q: Is there anything specific that you want to talk about or to get off your chest?

A: A lot of people got questions about my knee, but, you know, I was playing fluid yesterday. Not wearing my brace, I did all my play action, bootout passes just fine so my knee is feeling good.

Strong is set to play in the Senior Bowl this weekend. He is coming off the best season of his career so far, throwing 36 touchdowns on eight interceptions in his final year of college, according to Sports Reference.

How well will he do in a game-time environment in a completely different offensive scheme? Well, that remains to be seen. But a great performance from Strong in this game could catapult him multiple rounds higher, while a mediocre performance could potentially sink him into day three of the draft come April.

The Senior Bowl can be seen live on Saturday, February 5th on NFL Network at 2:30 PM EST or 1:30 PM CT.

