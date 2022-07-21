EXCLUSIVE: "There's no question in my mind that a Barkley trade could happen" - Giants insider claims team and star RB likely to part ways during the 2022 NFL season

Much has been made about the New York Giants' decision to draft running back Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick in 2018. New-age thinking says running backs should never be taken in the first round because they're mostly all only as good as their offensive line.

Since then, Barkley has struggled to stay healthy and to produce behind an offensive line that is rather porous. Giants insider Pat Leonard believes the team may bite the bullet and trade the star running back.

He revealed this on Sportskeeda's Inside the Huddle podcast:

"I think it's possible that Saquon, if the team starts falling out early like they have pretty much every year recently, there's no question in my mind that a Barkley trade could happen during the season. Yes, absolutely."

Leonard went on to say that the money invested in the running back position is one of the team's chief problems:

"Especially if, you know, there's also like there is now, there's not much of a sense that the Giants are going to put a ton of money into the running back position. So because that's part of what Dave Gettleman did, is invested too much in that position, that's tenuous. So."

A Daniel Jones trade is possible, since he hasn't worked out up to this point, either. However, Leonard believes that Barkley has a lot more value:

"Daniel Jones. No, I don't think he has much trade value at this point. I think people know what he is. I think a lot of teams have respect for him as a guy who can come in and play in the NFL. But I don't think a lot of people right now respect him as a guy who can carry a team... I do think a guy like Barkley would be available, though, if the Giants falter."

The trade deadline for the 2022-2023 season is November 1.

What the Giants could get for Saquon Barkley

If the Giants falter (which is fairly likely), then Barkley is as good as gone. However, don't expect the Giants to get a haul for their running back. He's expensive and injury prone.

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

In 2021, the New England Patriots received a 2023 fourth-round and 2022 sixth-round pick and an offensive lineman for Sony Michel.

The infamous DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson trade is notwithstanding because that was one of the worst trades in NFL history.

There haven't been any running backs traded in the last several seasons on the former Penn State product's level, but more than a few mid-round draft picks as a return is unlikely.

