Explained: Tom Brady's beef with new jersey number rules

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has captured headlines as of late, and it is once again due to a rule change that doesn't sit well with the 22-year veteran. Brady recently let his opinions be heard when speaking with the Tampa Bay Times. Most people would argue that Brady can say and do what he wants, being that he seems to be the golden child of the NFL.

It's hard to argue that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is wrong on aspects of the game, especially since he has been an expert going on for 22 years. However, jersey number changes are not that big of an issue. The changes are part of the NFL, and the league will continue to change what it sees fit as a benefit to all players.

Why do single-digit defensive jerseys matter to Tom Brady?

According to Tom Brady, players are currently changing their numbers from the numbers that were designated to them during the preseason games. The argument that Brady makes is that the offense will now have to memorize these new numbers quickly.

“Literally, guys changed their numbers today. I’m playing two guys who had different numbers in the preseason. So, yeah you’ve got to watch film and know who you’re studying but so do running backs. They’ve got to know who to block. So does the offensive line. So does the receivers who are adjusting their routes based on blitzes."

In this regard, Tom Brady has a point. Allowing players to change their numbers so drastically will cause a lot of confusion for opposing teams. But for someone as deeply laden with experience, especially as a quarterback, the rule should not be that big of a deal. Quarterbacks have to constantly think on their feet, changing plays at the line of scrimmage for defensive packages they see. If a defensive player is now wearing a single digit, wouldn't that be much easier to audible with?

The argument could be made that single-digit numbers might be harder to see with the moving parts of the defense. Players are constantly in motion, so it could be that Tom Brady sees this as a disadvantage as well. The fact that calling out player numbers during audible plays would allow the offense not to so easily cover their upcoming plays is also an issue.

There are many valid points to the idea behind changing jersey numbers, but being upset at the speed at which numbers are changed doesn't hold much water. Brady will have to make do with studying new player numbers a little harder.

Tom Brady calls the NFL's new rule expanding jersey numbers "crazy" and says the Cowboys have an advantage on Thursday night because multiple players on their defense have switched to single-digit numbers. https://t.co/Htq1Kszb9f — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 7, 2021

Is Tom Brady really that upset?

If the NFL is about fairness, then all players regardless of position should be able to select whatever number they see fit. This is one rule that Brady can berate, but what's done is done.

Brady also loves to talk up opponents right before he knows hes going to slaughter them..... https://t.co/A3ftnX5a2u — Patrick Creighton (@PCreighton1) September 7, 2021

Tom Brady is almost a master at getting inside an opponent's head. The argument about the rules could just be a tactic in allowing Brady to throw off the Dallas Cowboys defense before their Week 1 matchup on Thursday night. If the Cowboys come into the game already mad at Brady, they will be playing with pure emotion and not focus.

